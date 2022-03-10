Govt proposes a year in jail for public spitting

The government is proposing a law that makes it criminal for individuals found spitting in public, a habit that is deemed to be dangerous to public health.

The proposed Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2021, if passed by Parliament, would impose a 12-month jail term or 150 currency points (Shs3m) penalty or both for the culprits.

The Bill was tabled before Parliament last month and is being scrutinised by the Health Committee. Government contends that spitting comes with advanced health consequences that includes the spread of diseases.

The proposal seeks to amend Section 27 (n) of the Public Health Act that prohibits spitting in public places or in public vehicles, except into receptacles provided for the purpose.

The amendment suggests that where a medical officer confirms that a person is suffering from an infectious disease, which in order to guard against its spread can only be treated or nursed in a hospital, they may cause the person to either be moved to a hospital or to any other suitable place.

However, medical practitioners under their umbrella body, the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), have protested the clause, advancing arguments that spitting is a biological function, which is a response to the disease in someone’s body.

“We cannot prohibit spitting, or any other form of disposal of infectious material, unless we provide people with alternatives. Hence the government needs to provide sanitary and hygiene facilities in public spaces,” Dr Edith Nakku-Joloba, the vice president of UMA, told MPs yesterday.

“Individuals are also mandated to take care of public health, we should not spit anywhere in public, but that shouldn’t stop us from spitting. Public transport service providers should provide receptacles. Some patients use public means of transport so should they stay home and die?” Dr Herbert Luswata, the association’s secretary general, wondered.

The medics also opposed the proposal by the government to issue penalties towards individuals who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Bill proposes tough laws that make it compulsory for Ugandans to get vaccinated or be fined 200 currency points (Shs4 million) or be jailed for six months or both, for refusal to comply.

The move is meant to enable government carry out mass vaccination drives against life-threatening epidemics and or pandemics such as Covid-19.

However, UMA says although they support vaccination, the approach government wants to adopt is an infringement on human rights.

“We are totally against forced vaccination, it contravenes the rights of human beings. From studies done before, people are vaccinated by choice, it is a medical procedure and one has to consent to it,” Dr Nakku said.

When it comes to children, the association says consent must be first sought from the parents.

Dr Elisa Rutahigwa, the Rukungiri Municipality MP, who chaired the meeting, wondered if this would not give too much liberty to the public while putting the lives of other citizens at risk.

“Some of these vaccines are very important and have to be administered, what do you do in a case where a parent refuses to have their child vaccinated against the killer diseases?” He asked.

However, Dr Richard Idro, a senior paediatric neurologist and lecturer at Makerere University, who is also the former UMA president, said the Ministry of Health wants to punish citizens after failing at their mandate.

“We must not force people to be vaccinated. All we have to do is educate the people. If mothers are educated, they will adhere. Ugandans do hear, all we have to do is educate them through the use of media, places of worship and social media,” Dr Idro said.

The association wants government to do away with fines and jail terms for those who are caught on the wrong side of the Public Health law.

Dr Nakku said the currency points could be reduced to 50 (Shs1m) and jail terms can instead be substituted with community service.