Govt proposes a year in jail for public spitting

The Uganda Medical Association Vice president, Dr Edith Nakku (right), appears before the Health committee at Parliament on March 9, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA 

By  Faith Amongin

What you need to know:

  • Doctors have, however, protested the clause, saying spitting is a biological function.

The government is proposing a law that makes it criminal for individuals found spitting in public, a habit  that is deemed to be dangerous to public health.
The proposed Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2021, if passed by Parliament, would impose a 12-month jail term or 150 currency points (Shs3m) penalty or both for the culprits.

