Govt proposes stringent penalties in building sector under new Bill

The Ministry of Works and Transport has proposed stricter penalties for individuals who carry out construction projects without a valid building permit, as outlined in the Building Control Amendment Bill, 2025.

This bill aims to amend the Building Control Act, Cap 136, addressing gaps in the composition of the Board, powers of the Board, composition of Building Committees, and procedures for approving building permits and occupational permits.

The proposed penalties include a fine of Shs20,000 per square meter built without a permit, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. This marks a significant increase from the current fine of one million shillings or imprisonment for up to two years. The bill also grants building committees the authority to demolish or order the evacuation of buildings constructed in contravention of the Act.

The bill aims to simplify the process for approving building and occupation permits, aligning the composition of the Board to nine members and specifying the roles of the officer responsible for engineering and physical planning. The National Building Review Board (NBRB) has been working to establish building committees and implement the Building Industry Management System (BIMS) since 2018.

Despite these efforts, building collapses and fire outbreaks persist, resulting in loss of life and property. NBRB spokesperson Mr Herbert Zziwa attributes these incidents to inadequate monitoring and inspection of building operations, as well as gaps in existing laws.

"We have taken a lot of time doing underground work, consulting key stakeholders on the proposed amendments. We are hopeful that if these amendments are passed by Parliament, they will streamline the building sector," he said.

He asked the Physical Infrastructures committee of parliament to fast-track the bill to have the amendments in place for the good of the built environment.

If passed, the bill is expected to improve the building sector by enhancing compliance with building codes and regulations, reducing the risk of building collapses and other accidents, protecting property values and public safety, and streamlining the permitting process for developers.