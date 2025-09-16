Govt pushes for more women engineers

The government has called for increased gender inclusion in the engineering profession, saying women have a role to play in shaping Africa’s transformation.

The call was made by Eng Irene Bateebe, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), during the 8th African Women Engineers’ Forum in Kampala on September 15.

Eng Bateebe said by 2030, Africa’s population will reach 1.7 billion people, with a growing demand for sustainable solutions; therefore, women engineers, with resilience and ethical leadership, are positioned to deliver these solutions.

“We need more women designing solutions for clean energy, sustainable infrastructure, climate resilience, Mining, oil and gas infrastructure development and digital innovation,” Eng Bateebe said, adding that the government is committed to ensuring that gender inclusion is not a slogan, but a strategy.

“We are scaling up opportunities for women to enter technical fields, expanding scholarships, and integrating gender- responsive approaches across national projects.”

Eng Bateebe noted that women represent about 16.7 per cent of the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers’ membership, with the highest percentage (25 per cent) being in student membership. “Looking at the rest of Africa, universities enroll about 47% female in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); however, this is not reflected in the engineering profession.”

Through initiatives like the National Oil and Gas Talent Register and support for local content development, Eng Bateebe says the government aims to ensure that women are not just participating, but leading in all aspects of energy and mineral development.

She cited the African Women Engineers Forum as one of the programmes equipping women with skills and access to impactful platforms. “We need to think of ways to retain female student members to progress to the other categories of membership when they finish their tertiary education.”

The Forum, held under the theme, “Inclusive Engineering: Women Leading Innovation for Africa’s Sustainable Future”, drew participants from different countries across Africa.

Uganda registers growth

Eng Ester Christopher, a Tanzanian telecommunications engineer, said ten years into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and with five years left before 2030 when the world promised gender equality (SDG 5) and resilient, inclusive infrastructure (SDG 9), the progress is “too slow”, and the gaps “too wide”.

Eng Christopher, who is also the founder and Managing Director of Meritech Limited, an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and security systems firm in Tanzania, shared some statistics on growth of registered women engineers in selected African countries over the past ten years.

“Tanzania counted only 9% women among its registered engineers in 2015; today, that figure has risen to 15%, Kenya moved from 4% in 2015 to 14% today, Uganda rose from 2% to 10%, Ghana increased from 7% to 9%, Rwanda grew from 3% to 7%, and Niger advanced from 2% to 4%.”

“As we appreciate the gains recorded, we must confess that we still have a lot of work to do. While employment is one barrier, entrepreneurship is another frontier. The truth is, we lack reliable data on self-employed women engineers in Africa.”

Eng Christopher described the statistics as “low and incomplete”, adding: “What we do not measure, we cannot fully support. Without this data, policies remain blind, and the true impact of women creating jobs and leading firms remains invisible.”

According to her, these statistics reveal “a struggle of entry and strategy of survival”.

Eng Prof Francis Fredrick Tusubira, one of the panelists, suggested that fathers can support their daughters to embrace engineering by removing barriers and fighting our own cultural or macho traps at the grassroot, and appreciate that women are as good as or better than men.

Eng Dr Anne Nakagiri, another panelist, lecturer in the department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Engineering at Kyambogo University, said they ensure that ladies who finish stay in the profession.

“We have had challenges transferring research into industry, but policies are in place. A research and grant unit has been set up for innovation and technology transfer which supports all researchers but having a number of females,” said Eng Dr Nakagiri.



