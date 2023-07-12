Govt put on notice over renewal of LCs’ mandate

The Local Government Minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi, yesterday said they had extended the mandate of lower local councils (LCs), which had expired, indefinitely.

Mr Magyezi, a philosopher and economist, did not specify the law under which the decision was taken since the offices of village and parish councils are a creation of both the Constitution and the Local Government Act.

Lawyers working in and out of government yesterday struck a unanimous tone that a lapsed tenure cannot be renewed and assisting political office bearers, who are not duly elected to continue serving, undermines democracy and violates the rule of law.

In an interview with this publication last night, Mr Magyezi said he was aware the mandate of the office bearers had expired, but the government values the services of the office bearers in the 10,595 parishes and 70,626 villages countrywide.

Officials of Local Councils 1 and 2, which superintend political affairs of villages/cells and parishes/wards, respectively, represent the last face and functions of government under the decentralisation policy that the government adopted in 1992.

They are the first point of call for citizens in neighbourhoods and their signatures validate or authorise processing of various official documents or activities, among them, loan borrowing, National Identity Card acquisition, land transaction, and livestock movement.

The LCs are also responsible for issuance of letters confirming residents of sureties, meaning their absence would mean suspects become unbailable, while their authority in resolving neighbourhood disputes keeps their residents at peace and in harmony.

Despite the vital roles they play, the government said it could not find Shs60.9b that the Election Commission (EC) asked for to organise fresh polls for the offices, repeating a similar failure to hold the ballot for women councils.

“The LC 1s are important as they are the people administering our villages. We don’t have a government office at village level, they are those local council chairpersons,” minister Magyezi said in last night’s interview.

“There is no way that somebody can say we need a day or two without LCs simply because their term of office has expired,” he added, deflecting responsibility from government to critics pointing out illegalities and demanding the LCs abdicate office.

Mr Magyezi did not detail who made the latest call, but President Museveni had ordered Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, a development scientist and former teacher, to spearhead a high-level team to ensure no lacuna in leadership of villages and parishes.

Sources familiar with the arrangements said the executives moved to draft rules purporting to extend the mandate of LCs, yet the Third Schedule, Part III Regulation 11 empowers the Local Government minister to extend the tenure of the lower local councils only when Uganda is at war or when a state of emergency has been declared in the whole or part of the country.

Neither situation is subsisting, opening the government to scrutiny for breach of the rule of law and unconstitutional behaviour, according to lawyer George Musisi of PACE Advocates.

“When the term [of office] expires, it means the offices are vacant. Legally, it is creating a very big vacuum ... An extension cannot work when the term has expired. It only works in the course of the term,” he argued.

He added: “The Constitution provides that local council representatives are to be elected in a specific way.

People assume office through elections, not appointments. What they are doing [through renewing the mandate through other means] tantamount to appointment.”

Such political leaders are to be elected every four years, according to Article 181(5) of the Constitution and Section 170 of the Local Government Act, although minister Magyezi said, without disclosing when, that both provisions had been amended to vary the tenure of LC 1s and 2s to five years.

By his account, it means the mandate of the leaders voted to office on July 10, 2018 ended on Monday, this week.

Lawyer Musisi said the officials were elected for a “specific contract” and the Constitutional Court in 2017 decided that Members of Parliament had no powers to amended the Constitution and extend their mandate by two extra years, outside the contract with the electorate, meaning the LCs must go.

“The period [of office] is set constitutionally, and it has lapsed,” he said.

Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney General, the government principal legal advisor, said he was on leave and referred our inquiries to his Deputy, Mr Jackson Karugaba Kafuuzi, who in turn bounced us to minister Magyezi.

The minister said they had failed to find money and consultations are ongoing with the Attorney General; the EC, which organises and manages polls in the country; and the Finance ministry, the Treasury in-charge.

“So, as government, we have decided that as we continue to consult among ourselves, about the budget, the plans, the legal instrument and so on, our position is that the LC1s and LC2s remain in office working, pending the guidance we shall continue to give them over time,” Mr Magyezi said.

He did not answer whether the decision taken by the LCs from yesterday would be valid, saying curtly that “it is now the Attorney General to advise”.

Speaking on the matter in northern Gulu City yesterday, Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao, who is a lawyer, disclosed that Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja spent yesterday steering meetings with government bigwigs to resolve the impasse.

“Legally, when your term of office is over, it is over. I am sure the Prime Minister is engaging on way forward because you cannot extend a term of office, except using emergency powers, which also still require legislation,” Mr Mao added.

Under the law, a line minister can defer local council election for a maximum of sixth months with prior approval of Cabinet, and any renewal would be contingent upon a resolution of Parliament.

Either option works only if Uganda is at war or in a state of emergency.

Legal brains reached out by this newspaper argued that no official guideline or instrument can legally cloth the LC officials and their decisions if they remain in office because Article 176 envisages that they should be “democratically elected”, which no longer is the case from yesterday.

Mr Bernard Oundo, the president of the Uganda Law Society (ULS), said any political leader of a village and parish who remains in office will be occupying it “illegaly”, and that the government needs to fast-track a legal solution to the impasse.

Issuing guidelines for their operations after the expiry of their tenure, he said, cannot extend mandate of the office holder given to them by voters or renew powers provided under the Local Government Act.

ULS warned that any decisions the LC officials take without legal mandate risks being challenged in courts of law.

“Guidelines cannot extend powers given to them by the Local Government Act. Whatever decisions they make will be challenged, because they are acting outside their mandate. The government has to quickly review the legal position and legally extend their mandate,” said Mr Oundo.

He added: “The issue of legal mandate and financial issues should not be mixed. They (government) should get the legal [matter] right, as they look for money needed to conduct an election. Guidelines cannot extent the mandate, we can’t mix the two issues. There is financial, which we accept, but there is also the question of their legal mandate. Do they legally have power to exercise power? Address the legal as you address the financial issues.”

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, a lawyer and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, said the decision to extend the tenure of office for local council leaders is irregular and void.

“The minister has no powers under the Constitution or the Local Government Act to extend the term [of office of LC 1 and 2],” Mr Mpuuga said.

According to the legal brief dated July 2023 that he shared with us yesterday, Mr Mpuuga argued that the power of the minister to vary terms of office of lower local council is limited and applicable in war or state of emergency situation, rendering any such manoeuvres at this moment legally untenable.

“The minister has powers to [vary] the term of office of a local government council, but strictly under the conditions stated above,” the LoP wrote.

Mr Mpuuga noted that Section 101 of the Local Government Act mandates the Electoral Commission to organise, conduct, and supervise election of the local councils and that candidates should not be deprived of their right to stand for elections, and the citizens to vote for candidates of their choice through unfair manipulation.

Earlier, lawyer Musisi of PACE Advocates had argued that the government was exposing itself, and the LCs, to litigation if the latter insisted on holding office, including holding court session and making decisions.

“They will now not hold it (court sessions) because they don’t have the mandate to hold court. If the court has no jurisdiction, it can’t do anything legal. When they do it, it will attract legal sanctions. People might sue them. The State can come out of [the situation] when it gets money to organise elections,” he said.

Mr Michael Aboneka, another lawyer based in Kampala, said since the term of the LCs has lapsed, they should simply go home unless re-elected.

He argued that whereas Article 99 of the Constitution vests all executive authority in the President, he can only exercise that power in accordance with the provisions of the supreme law of the land, which, in Article 1, underlines the sovereignty of the people in choosing who governs them and how.

“The President alone does not have the legal mandate to legislate and guide on an issue of election. It has to be done legally in line with the Constitution,” Mr Aboneka said, adding that it is improbable that the country lacks capacity to muster Shs60.9b to organise the required ballot.

Kampala City Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago, a lawyer, said the move to illegally extend the tenure of the officials has very serious implications on the rule of law.

“If we had respect for the rule of law, we would be talking of a constitutional crisis because you cannot have people whose tenure of office has expired and they continue in the office and you hear outrageous recommendation coming from the head of state. Which legal instrument is the prime minister going to come up with?” he said.

He added: “From today (yesterday), they are in office illegally and whatever they are executing is illegal. You can’t be in a public office without the mandate of the people. There is no shortcut. We must hold elections. Staying in office without people’s will is a legal crisis.”

But Mr Sele Tumwesigye, the chairperson of Kereziya Zone, Wabigalo Parish in the Kampala’s Makindye Division, saw no problem with holding office without renewal of his mandate by the electorate. He said spending on fresh elections cannot be a priority for the government which has multiple competing demands.

“The financial year has just started and the government has so many things to do such as paying the health workers and injecting more money in Parish Development Fund. To me, elections are not a priority. We can continue serving as government looks for money,” he said.

Mr Paul Bukenya, the spokesperson of Electoral Commission, was guarded on where the country should move from on the election issue.

“There is a position of government [on the matter], refer to it,” he said, without specifying. “The matter is with government [and it] is handling it as communicated and advised on the way forward.”

Commenting on whether the Shs60.9b required by the EC to conduct local council elections was not exorbitant since voters will simply line behind their candidates, their agents or portraits, Mr Bukenya said holding an election is a process that must be financed at different levels.

He said the exercise would have cost more than the Shs60b if voting was by secret ballot. Mr Bukenya said overhead expenses on activities such as re-organising villages, registeringand updating the voters’ register, nominating candidates, hiring election staff and security, printing election materials will remain a constant even when the electorate picks their choice candidates by lining behind them.

