Govt raises alarm over rise in female genital mutilation

Residents of Karamoja Sub-region participate in a sensitisation campaign against FGM in 2017.  PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Government found that 13 percent of girls and 52 percent of women aged between 15 and  49 years are being subjected to FGM.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has raised a red flag over the increasing cases of female genital mutilation (FGM) from 0.3 percent to 52 percent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

