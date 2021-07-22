Govt rallied to support innovations to spur economic growth

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

The United Nations incoming Resident Coordinator to Uganda, Ms Susan Ngongi Namondo, has urged government to support innovations and other creative activities as a major initiative to resuscitate the country’s the economy and cushion the citizenry from the shocks induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Namondo said that even with support from agencies like the UN, the government should be at the forefront of championing the drive and other programs meant to awaken the economy.

"It is unfortunate that this pandemic has affected and destabilized our progress (in implementing the SDGs), it has taken us back but it has also pushed us to be more creative in how to go forward in the middle of these times. This is what has to be embraced (by the government)," Ms Namondo said before promising to solicit support for Uganda.

This was contained in her inaugural message to the State Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, in a welcome meeting convened in Kampala on Wednesday.

Ms Namondo, is currently on an inauguration tour in various entities in government that will directly work with the global body to familiarize herself and understand the tasks ahead of her. She takes over from Ms Rosa Malango whose five-year-long tenure as the country Resident Coordinator elapsed recently.

Ms Lumumba, who is the focal minister for the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) welcomed the initiative adding that government would push for programs that awaken the economy and also continue implementing the Sustainable Development goals.

“As government, the key message we have consistently and will continue to share with all stakeholders is that the challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic can only be solved by implementing the SDGs. Therefore, even as the Government continues to find solutions to immediate challenges, the ultimate goal is to stay on track to achieve the 2030 Agenda which espouses the longer term solutions,” Ms Lumumba said.

Background

In 2016, after adopting the SDGs, Uganda put in place a National SDG Coordination Framework and later launched a national roadmap to operationalize the framework. In 2018, the Office of the Auditor General assessed Uganda’s readiness to move ahead with the implementation of the goals and reported that while some important mechanisms had been set up within the existing Government structures, a lot that was still amiss.

The Cabinet then appointed the Minister for General Duties as the focal person for SDGs and soon after, with support from the UN Resident Coordinator, established the SDG Secretariat. The Secretariat’s technical staffs are supported by UN Agencies, including UNDP, UN Women and UNCDF, with direct supervision from the office of the Communication Specialist. Very importantly, many of the Secretariat’s activities which are geared towards coordination of the implementation and achievement of the SDGs also receive technical and financial support from the UN.





