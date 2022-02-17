Govt rallies schools, parents on post-Covid learner engagement

While the capacity for the learners to quickly recover from the Post Covid-19 lockdown setback could take a longer time, government has urged schools to collaborate with parents to adopt a learner engagement strategy to boost student’s performance.

“The learners need more exposure to guidance and counseling sessions as Covid -19 proved to us that the home is not solely the safest environment for learners after many of them became victims of rights abuse while home,”Ms Rose Namayanja Nsereko, the ruling NRM party Deputy Secretary General said.

Ms Namayanja believes that “counseling and guidance sessions for students should not be a sole duty of the learning institutions but a combined effort that involves the parents among other stakeholders.”

“I have visited some learning institutions and the challenges are many. Some schools have almost doubled their respective enrolment and have a big challenge with their respective infrastructure. We should not pile the blame on the government but offer solutions on top of the government support,” she added.

Ms Namayanja who was on a counseling and guidance session for students at Target Community College Wobulenzi in Luweero District on Thursday stressed the need for students to stay focused.

“While my child and student days faced challenges in terms of finding school fees including the challenging environment through vending the pancakes and cooked maize, the target of an achiever and a successful future never got out of my mind. I settled in class and performed well to get a better future,” she advised.

Observing infrastructural challenges, Mr Abdul Noor Lwanga, the head-teacher at Target Community College revealed that the government owned school has since had its enrollment nearly double from 711 students in 2020 to 1, 011 students upon school resumption on January 10.

“The classrooms including the desks are not enough. We urge the government to consider additional support,” he said.