Govt rallies schools, parents on post-Covid learner engagement

Ms Rose Namayanja Nsereko, the NRM party deputy Secretary General talks to students at Target Community College in Wobulenzi Town Council, Luweero District on February 17, 2022.PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Observing infrastructural challenges, Mr Abdul Noor Lwanga, the head-teacher at Target Community College revealed that the government owned school has since had its enrollment nearly double from 711 students in 2020 to 1, 011 students upon school resumption on January 10.  

While the capacity for the learners to quickly recover from the Post Covid-19 lockdown setback could take a longer time, government has urged schools to collaborate with parents to adopt a learner engagement strategy to boost student’s performance.

