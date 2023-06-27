Govt reassures Agago residents of security

The government has reassured the people of Agago District of tight security in the wake of massive bloody raids allegedly carried out by Karimojong warriors.

Suspected Karimojong cattle rustlers have since 2022 sneaked through the sub-counties bordering Karamoja to wreak havoc in Lango and Acholi sub-regions.

The assailants armed with guns, bows and arrows have launched sporadic attacks against businesspeople and farmers in Agago. 46 people, according to official statistics, have been killed in the raids.

The victims include those found digging, sleeping in their houses or conducting business.

Brig Gen Keith Katungi, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Brig Gen Keith Katungi Appointed 5th Infantry Division Commander, has reassured the locals about their safety.

He made the statement during a consultative meeting for security personnel at Akwang Primary School in Lai Mutu Town Council on Sunday.

The meeting attended by the locals and their leaders, including the area woman Member of Parliament, also State minister for Economic Monitoring, Ms Beatrice Akori, aimed at finding an approach to addressing the issue of raids.

Brig Gen Katungi asked locals to collaborate with security personnel to address cattle rustling and insecurity in general.

“We can’t do security alone. So, we need to work together for a good cause. Security starts with you and you’re our eyes and ears. Volunteer information to security and our leaders to act upon it timely and save the situation ,” he said.

The affected local population requested to be armed the way it was during the times of the insurgency caused by the Lord’s Resistance Army, where paramilitaries – Amuka and Arrow Boys – worked alongside the UPDF to counter the rebels.

In his response, Gen Katungi said they would work with a 12-member vigilante groups who will be recruited from parishes neighbouring Karamoja. But he appealed to leaders to source disciplined people and not thieves or criminals.

He also explained that the issue of cattle rustling has lasted long in Lango and Acholi because there are collaborators giving them information about the area and avoiding security points.

“Tell your sons to get out of this before it’s too late for them,” Gen Katungi warned.

On the issue of raiders who were killed in military uniform, he said those were members of Local Defence Unit from Karamoja who had deserted.