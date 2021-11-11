Govt receives items worth Shs427 billion to prepare against locusts

Donated items for the enhanced preparedness against desert locusts from JICA and FAO. Photo | Eve Muganga

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • While receiving these items on Tuesday at Maaif head offices in Entebbe, Minister Frank Tumwebaze said the Eastern Africa and Horn of Africa regions are still under desert locust threat and invasions.

The government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) has received items worth $12 million (about Shs427,135,200,000) for enhanced preparedness against desert locusts from the government of Japan (JICA) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

