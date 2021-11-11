Govt receives items worth Shs427 billion to prepare against locusts

The government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) has received items worth $12 million (about Shs427,135,200,000) for enhanced preparedness against desert locusts from the government of Japan (JICA) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

While receiving these items on Tuesday at Maaif head offices in Entebbe, Minister Frank Tumwebaze said the Eastern Africa and Horn of Africa regions are still under desert locust threat and invasions.

“The items received today include; low bed trucks, Toyota land cruiser pickup, Toyota land cruiser SUV, surveillance kits (phones, tabs, and solar chargers, motorcycles, and trucks (personnel carriers). I thank the government of Japan, the government of the People’s Republic of China, and FAO for their enormous support. It will indeed take us very far in enhancing the country’s preparedness towards desert locust control in case of an invasion, and thus ensuring food security for the people of Uganda,” he said.

The FAO representative in Uganda, Mr Antonio Querido, said that FAO remains committed to working with the government of Uganda, MAAIF, UPDF, and the National Emergency Coordination and Operation center to carry out timely and effective surveillance and control actions against desert locusts and other pests.

Mr Ichiro Fukuhara, JICA representative in Uganda said the Agriculture sector is considered the backbone of Uganda’s economy, not only contributing the largest share to Uganda’s GDP but also the biggest employer of Uganda’s active labour force.

“It‘s therefore incumbent upon all of us to work at ways of not only developing the sector but also protecting it against any potential threats,” he said.