Govt reduces industrial power tariffs

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Electricity Regulatory Authority (Era) has been reviewing the electricity tariffs on a quarterly basis since 2014. 
  • In December 2021, it revealed that medium industries will pay Shs472 (down from Shs500.6). It also set tariffs for large industries at Shs355 for the next quarter ending March 2022. 

The  government has announced a power tariff reduction for industries from Shs283 (or eight US cents) to Shs176 (or five US cents) per kilowatt.
The Energy minister, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, yesterday said the reduction is intended to bolster industrial production.
The development comes after government revealed that it is set to experience a revenue shortfall from power proceeds amounting to Shs160b. 

