Govt refuses to register Notu’s new leadership

The Registrar of Trade Unions, Mr Martin Wandera, has declined to register the new leadership of the National Organisations of Trade Unions (Notu) that was controversially elected on November 15.

The new leadership had kicked out Notu chairman general Usher Owere, accusing him of incompetence, dictatorship and carrying out illicit activities.

In response to the notice of change of officers that had been filed on November 15 by the new officers, Mr Wandera, informed the Notu secretary general that the meeting, which voted the new leadership was not mandated to fill the vacant positions.

“The extraordinary central governing council meeting held on November 15 is not one of the meetings provided for in the Notu constitution and, therefore, not a duly convened meeting of Notu,” Mr Wandera wrote.

“I accordingly decline to register the following proposed changes in leadership of Notu: Mr Stephen Mugole as acting chairman general, Mr Richard Bigirwa as acting secretary general, Mr Richard Makula as acting treasurer general and Ms Barbara Badaru as acting deputy treasurer general,” he added.

Mr Bigirwa and Mr Richard replaced Mr Peter Werikhe and Mr Legesi Mwanika who stepped down at will while the position of deputy treasurer general fell vacant after Mercy Namatende died.

In the document, Mr Wandera also held that the position of chairperson general was not vacant at the time of the meeting, and that Mr Owere was not given a fair hearing or even informed that he had allegedly breached the Notu constitution. Therefore, he said, Mr Owere was still the lawful leader of Notu.

Mr Wandera further cautioned against holding meetings and carrying out activities that are not in accordance with the Notu constitution.

“The mandate of filling vacant positions rests with the governing board with approval of the central governing council and not the non-existent extraordinary general council,” he said.

Last month, Notu was gripped by internal conflicts, with the different factions turning against each other.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Mr Owere said justice has been dispensed.