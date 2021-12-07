Prime

Govt rejects proposal to degazette Namyooya, Kifu forest reserves

NFA officials inspecting one of the forest reserves in Uganda.Government has rejected a proposal by the Mukono District council to degazette Namyooya and Kifu forest reserves.

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • Sources told this publication that the proposal to degazette the forests is being popularised by a prominent Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) in Mukono, who is lobbying councillors to have it passed by council.
  • The Executive Director of National Forestry Authority (NFA), Mr Tom Okurut, said the body is aware of the matter.

