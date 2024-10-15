Govt releases Shs4.5t for development expenditure

As government steps up effort to attain tenfold economic growth, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has released a development budget expenditure totaling Shs 4.599 trillion for the second quarter of the Financial Year (FY) 2024/25.

Speaking during the release of the quarter two budget expenditure at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Kampala on Tuesday, secretary to the treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, emphasized that the money has been provided to cater for development requirements- citing both capital expenditure needs and external financing.

"These funds have been allocated as follows; ATMS Agro-industrialization – Shs385.22 billion for interventions under the Ministry of Agriculture, Dairy Development Authority; Cotton Development Organization; Uganda Coffee Development Authority and the National Agricultural Research Organization," he said.

Ggoobi said others under the same provision are the National Animal Genetic Resource Centre and Data Bank, prisons and, the Ministry of Water and Environment.

“Tourism development – Shs 14.65 billion for ongoing projects in the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities that includes the Source of the Nile and Uganda Tourism Board; Mineral-Based Industrial Development including oil and gas – Shs55.78 billion for interventions under Petroleum Authority of Uganda and the Kabalega International Airport,” he explained.

Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi gestures as he addresses journalists in Kampala on October 15, 2024. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

Ggoobi said Science, Technology and Innovation plus ICT have received Shs43.93 billion for interventions under STI and Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

Under the Infrastructure; Ministry of Works and Transport has been provided Shs479.07 billion to cater for the Standard Gauge Railway, Meter Gauge Railway, subventions and national road development.

According to Ggoobi, Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has been provided Shs392.51 billion; Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) Shs290.54 billion to cater for rural electrification and transmission lines while KCCA has been offered Shs193.86 billion (of which Shs115 billion will be drawn from the Petroleum Fund).

Statistics indicate that at least Shs156.49 billion has been provided for interventions under the Ministry of Education and Sports with the Ministry of Health getting Shs 450.91 billion, which covers Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) and Uganda Heart Institute (UHI). These funds will support GAVI, Global Fund and outstanding obligations, according to the Ministry of Finance.