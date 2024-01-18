Govt relocates livestock research institute to Apac

Government has relocated the National Livestock Resources Research Institute (NaLIRRI) headquarters from Tororo District to Maruzi in Apac District.

NaLIRRI, a government-owned farm under the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) within the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, plays a vital role in agricultural research services.

The initiative commenced in 2016, with an interim shift to the Nakyesasa satellite camp in Wakiso before the final move to Maruzi’s expansive 10-square-mile area.

Dr Yona Baguma, the director general of Naro, confirmed the successful relocation during a supervisory visit to NaLIRRI on Monday.

He highlighted that four of NaLIRRI’s five research programmes, focusing on beef, dairy, vaccinology, and entomology, will now be based in Maruzi.

The biosciences research programme will remain at the Nakyesasa satellite research institute due to its proximity to national laboratories at Kawanda and Namulonge.

Dr Baguma recounted the deliberations that led to choosing Maruzi as NaLIRRI’s new home, emphasizing the government’s commitment to the move.

He praised Dr Swidiq Mugerwa, appointed to oversee the relocation, for successfully transforming Nakyesasa into a centre of excellence.

The newly-appointed director of NaLIRRI’s main campus in Maruzi, Prof Samuel Majalija, was introduced during the visit.

Prof Majalija expressed optimism about Maruzi’s potential, citing Uganda’s favourable climate and abundant pasture cover. He pledged to transform NaLIRRI into a global centre of excellence in livestock research.

Mr Maxwell Akora, the Maruzi County Member of Parliament, commended the government for relocating NaLIRRI from Nakyesasa to Maruzi.

“This land has belonged to the government for a very long time but it had been vacant and was encroached on. “So, we hope that it will transform the lives of our local people who keep a lot of animals here. We also need jobs for our young people and of course the facilities that they will bring in terms of corporate social responsibility will be a game-changer in their lives,” he said in an interview on January 16.

However, the Apac Resident District Commissioner, Mr George Abudul, cautioned against sabotaging government programmes under the guise of protecting land interests.