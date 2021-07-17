Govt reopens Lands offices across the country

By Elizabeth Kamurungi More by this Author

The Lands ministry has reopened all ministry zonal offices that had been closed following the announcement of a 42-day nationwide lockdown on June 18.

The offices had closed down completely despite the President allowing 10 per cent of staff to be in office for continuation of services.

According to a July 14 letter from the Permanent Secretary, Ms Dorcus Okalany, the offices resumed operations on July 15 and will maintain a 10 per cent staff as per the President’s directives for all government institutions during the pandemic.

“This is to inform you that with effect from July 15, the ministry zonal offices will be open to serve the public in strict compliance with the presidential and Ministry of Health directives and guidelines on preventing the spread of Covid-19,” the letter states.

“In order to comply with the directive to maintain 10 per cent capacity of human resource for government institutions , staff will work on rotation in line with the sequence of the work flow in order to ensure timely completion of land transactions,” the letter further states.

The reopening comes after a July 12 letter from the Uganda Law Society (ULS) that called for the operationalisation of the offices.

Ms Pheona Nabbasa Wall, the president of ULS, told Saturday Monitor yesterday that they had received some complaints about inconveniences in access to land services due to the closure of the offices.

“We wrote to them asking to reopen because despite other offices being open at 10 per cent, lands was closed. It came from complaints we had received from the members,” Ms Nabbasa said.

She welcomed the reopening as a measure that will address the numerous land issues during lockdown.

Nearly 20 ministry zonal offices were established countrywide to take land services closer to people.

The offices are in Kampala (KCCA), Mukono, Masaka, Mityana, Luweero, Mpigi, Wakiso, Jinja, Mbale, Lira, Tororo, Soroti, and Moroto.

Others are in Gulu, Arua, Kabarole, Mbarara, Masindi, Kibaale, Kabale, and Rukungiri.

With zonal offices closed, the services for the ministry could only be accessed from the head office in Kampala.