Govt report details November 2020 riot incidents, offences

This week marks a year since November 18, 2020 violent protests erupted in Kampala and other towns after police arrested then National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in the eastern Luuka District.

President Museveni, in an address on November 29, said 54 people were killed, mostly by shooting, during the 3-day disturbances. Police investigated the killings, but shelved the findings contrary to the President’s instructions to make the report public.

Below is the second instalment of our continuing exclusive serialisation of the report of government investigations into the killings. It details the incidents, suspects and offences.

INCIDENT BRIEFS BUSOGA NORTH REGION

1. Luuka CRB 251/2020, Negligent act likely to spread infectious disease.

On 18/11/2020 at around 11:00hrs at Kiyunga Trading Centre in Luuka District, one Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert Sentamu (Bobi Wine) and four others namely; Pastor Muhanguzi, Semanda Brian, Matovu Adam, and Akol Stephen were arrested in Luuka District while Senono Denis and Tenywa Jamal were arrested from Jinja. All were detained at Nalufenya in Jinja.

On 20/11/2020, Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert Sentamu, Pastor Muhanguzi, Semanda Brian, Matovi Adam and Akol Stephen appeared at Iganga Chief Magistrate’s court and were released on bail. They [were] to report back to Iganga court on 18/12/2020.

0n 20/12/2020, Senono Denis and Tenywa Jamal appeared in court and were remanded till 23/11/2020.

All the accused persons were charged individually with the offence of negligent act likely to spread infectious disease as follows;

2. Luuka CRB 253/2020, Negligent act likely to spread infectious disease.

On the 18/11/2020 around 11:00hrs at Kiyunga Trading Centre in Luuka District, one Akol Stephen was arrested from Luuka District for violation of Ministry of Health guideline on prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

On 20/11/202, the suspect appeared at Iganga Chief Magistrate’s Court and was released on bail till 18/12/2020.

3. Luuka CRB 254/2020, Negligent act likely to spread infectious disease.

On the 18/11/2020 at around 11:00hrs at Kiyunga Trading centre in Luuka District, one Pastor Muwanguzi Andrew was arrested from Luuka District for violation of Ministry of Health guidelines on prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

On 20/11/202, the suspect appeared at Iganga Chief Magistrate’s Court and was released on bail till 18/12/2020.

4. Luuka CRB 255/2020, Negligent act likely to spread infectious disease.

On the 18/11/2020 at around 11:00hrs at Kiyunga Trading centre in Luuka District, one Semanda Brian was arrested from Luuka District for violation of Ministry of Health guidelines on prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

On 20/11/202, the suspect appeared at Iganga Chief Magistrate’s Court and was released on bail till 18/12/2020.

5. Luuka CRB 256/2020, Negligent act likely to spread infectious disease.

On the 18/11/2020 at around 11:00hrs at Kiyunga Trading centre in Luuka District, one Matovu Adam, a journalist, was arrested from Luuka District for violation of Ministry of Health guidelines on prevention of the spread of Covid-19. On 20/11/2020, the suspect appeared at Iganga Chief Magistrate’s Court and was released on bail till 18/12/2020.

6. Luuka CRB 257/2020, Negligent act likely to spread infectious disease.

On the 18/11/2020 at around 11:00hrs at Kiyunga Trading centre in Luuka District, one Senono Denis was arrested from Jinja District for violation of Ministry of Health guidelines on prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

On 20/11/2020, the suspect appeared at Jinja court and was remanded till 23/11/2020.

7. Luuka CRB 258/2020, Negligent act likely to spread infectious disease.

On the 18/11/2020 at around 11:00hrs at Kiyunga Trading centre in Luuka District, one Tenywa Jamal was arrested from Jinja District for violation of Ministry of Health guidelines on prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

On 20/11/2020, the suspect appeared at [a] Jinja court and [was] remanded till 23/11/2020.

8. Kamuli CRB 1045/2020, Incitement to violence

On 18/11/2020, at Industrial Area in Kamuli Town, one Kasadha Ronald, M/A (male adult of) 21 years, was arrested burning tyres in the middle of the road, setting fire on wooden kiosks and attacking persons in vehicles.

On 19/11/2020, the suspect was charged [in] court and remanded at Nabwigulu Prison in Kamuli District.

9. Kamuli CRB 1046/2020, Incitement to violence

On 18/11/2020, at Industrial Area in Kamuli Town, one Kagoda Yoweri was arrested burning tyres in the middle of the road, setting fire on wooden kiosks and attacking persons in vehicles.

On 19/11/2020, the suspect was charged to court and remanded at Nabwigulu Prison in Kamuli District.

10. Kamuli CRB 1047/2020, Incitement to violence

On 18/11/2020, at Industrial Area in Kamuli Town, one Nadiope Charles and Tenywa Joel was arrested burning tyres in the middle of the road, setting fire on wooden kiosks and attacking persons in vehicles.

On 19/11/2020, Tenywa Joel was charged [in] court and remanded at Nabwigulu Prison in Kamuli till 17/12/2020 while Nadiope Charles was released on police bond.

11. Kamuli CRB 1048/2020, Incitement to violence

On 18/11/2020, at Industrial Area in Kamuli Town, one Mutabuza Emmanuel was arrested burning tyres in the middle of the road, setting fire on wooden kiosks and attacking persons in vehicles.

On 19/11/2020, the suspect was charged [in] court and remanded at Nabwigulu Prison in Kamuli [District].

12. Kamuli CRB 1049/2020, Assaulting a police officer on duty

One Kayoli Safalat assaulted PC Muwanuka Peter while executing his duties. The suspect was arrested, charged [in] court and remanded.

13. Kamuli CRB 1050/2020, Incitement to violence

On 18/11/2020, at Industrial Area in Kamuli Town, one Lyagoba Grace was arrested burning tyres in the middle of the road, setting fire on wooden kiosks and attacking persons in vehicles.

On 19/11/2020, the suspect was charged to court and remanded at Nabwigulu Prison in Kamuli.

14. Kamuli CRB 1051/2020, Incitement to violence

On 18/11/2020, at Industrial Area in Kamuli Town, one Kagoda Yoweri was arrested burning tyres in the middle of the road, setting fire on wooden kiosks and attacking persons in vehicles.

On 19/11/2020, the suspect was charged [in] court and remanded [to] Nabwigulu Prison in Kamuli.

15. Kamuli CRB 1041/2020, Incitement to violence

On 18/11/2020, at around 14:00hrs in Kamuli town, one Kunya Issa, Sebukudde David and Muluta Godfrey were arrested burning tyres in the middle of the road.

On 20/11/2020, the suspects were charged [in] court …[and] remanded to Nabwigulu Prison till 17/12/2020 while Kunya Issa was released on bail.

16. Kamuli CRB 1043/2020, Incitement to violence On 18/11/2020 at Kamuli Town, one Namulya Hamidu, Menya Mukasa Christopher, Mugere Moses and Mudhumba Ronald were arrested rioting, throwing stones at police officers and burning tyres.

The suspects were arrested and released on police bond on advice [of] the RSA (Resident State Attorney).

17. Kamuli CRB 1044/2020, Incitement to violence

On 18/11/2020 at Kamuli Town, one Kiiwa Paul, Mukama Iddi, Kaigwa Adam and Sooka Abubaker were arrested rioting, throwing stones at police officers and burning tyres.

On 19/11/2020, the suspects were charged [by] court and remanded to Nabwigulu Prison till 17/11/2020.

18. Kamuli CRB 1052/2020, Incitement to violence

On 18/11/2020 [in] Buwenge Mpya, Kamuli Municipality in Kamuli District, one Muhaire Jackson and Nsadha Kazaan were arrested putting barricades on the road and burning tyres.

On 20/11/2020, the suspects were charged [in] court and remanded to Nabwigulu Prison till 17/11/2020.

19. Kamuli CRB 1053/2020, Incitement to violence

On 18/11/2020, at around 16:20hrs in Kamuli Town, one Waida David was arrested burning tyres and wooden kiosks along the road in Kamuli Municipality.

On 20/11/2020, the suspect was charged [in] court and remanded to Nabwigulu Prison till 17/12/2020.

Soldiers manhandle a man in Namugongo near Kampala during the November 2020 riots. PHOTO/ FILE

Report from Greater Masaka

20. Masaka CRB 756/2020, Negligent act likely to spread infectious disease and incitement to violence

Following the arrest of Kyagulanyi Robert in Luuka District, a number of people gathered [on] Masaka City streets and were incited to cause violence in the city by burning tyres on streets.

The suspects also held a big gathering in [Member of Parliament] Hon. Mathias Mpuuga’s home without following Covid-19 guidelines. Masaka Central Police Station (CPS) responded and arrested 21 suspects on charges of negligent act likely to spread infectious disease and incitement to violence. Among the suspects arrested were;

a. Hon. Namayanja Florence, NUP Mayoral contestant [for] Masaka City,

b. Dr. Abed Bwanika, [then] contestant [now Member of Parliament for] Kimanya Kabonera-Masaka on National Unity Platform [ticket],

c. Kanyike Evans Ronald, NUP MP contestant Bukoto East, and,

d. Kakande Juliet, NUP Woman MP contestant Masaka City, among others.

Suspects were arraigned [in] court and granted bail.

21. Rakai CRB 414/2020, Aggravated robbery, malicious damage and death by shooting of Ssenkima Fred

On 18/11/2020 at around 20:30hrs at Lwanda Trading Centre, Lwanda Sub County, different complainants reported that a group of people armed with pangas, spears and sticks staged a road block at the above address in form of demonstration, reacting [to] the detention of Kyagulanyi and in [the] process they robbed people [of their property] and maliciously damaged their vehicles. In the process of trying to disperse them, one Ssenkima Fred, 18yrs R/O (resident of) Lwanda Trading Centre in Rakai District, was shot dead.

[Detectives visited the] scene, body taken to Rakai Health Centre IV for postmortem.

22. Rakai CRB 413/2020, Aggravated robbery and malicious damage

On 18/11/2020 at around 20:30hrs at Lwanda Trading Centre, Lwanda Sub County, different complainants reported that a group of people armed with pangas, spear and sticks staged a road block at the above address in form of demonstration, reacting [to] the detention of Kyagulanyi and in [the] process they robbed people [of their property] and maliciously damaged their vehicles.

23. Rakai CRB 412/2020, Aggravated robbery and malicious damage

On 18/11/2020 at around 20:30hrs at Lwanda Trading Centre, Lwanda Sub County, different complainants reported that a group of people armed with pangas, spear and sticks staged a roadblock at the above address in form of demonstration, reacting [to] the detention of Kyagulanyi Robert (Bobi Wine) and in process they robbed people [of their property] and maliciously damaged their vehicles.

24. Rakai CRB 411/2020, Aggravated bobbery, malicious damage

On 18/11/2020 at around 20:30hrs at Lwanda Trading Centre, Lwanda Sub County, different complainants reported that a group of people armed with pangas, spears and sticks staged a roadblock at the above address in form of demonstration, reacting [to] the detention of Kyagulanyi and in [the] process, they robbed people [of their belongings] and maliciously damaged their vehicles. In the process of trying to disperse them, one Ssenkima Fred 18yrs R/O (resident of) Lwanda Trading Centre in Rakai District, was shot dead.

Scene visited, body taken to Rakai Health Centre IV for postmortem, 06 suspects [arrested] and inquiries continue. NB: In all the above cases in Rakai, 06 suspects were arrested, 01 released on police bond while 05 are still in custody as inquiries continue.

25. Kinoni CRB 130/2020, Death by shooting of Nabukeera Juliet

On 18/11/2020 at around 17:00hrs, one Nabukeera Juliet, 36yrs, a peasant R/O (resident of) Kaboyo Zone, Kinoni Town Council in Lwengo District, was shot by unknown gunmen travelling in an omnibus motor vehicle (Drone) [on] Masaka – Mbarara highway. This was during the confusion caused by rioters. It is alleged that the deceased was part of the rioters.

Scene visited, body taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem, no arrest made and inquiries continue.

26. Masaka CRB 764/2020, Doing an act likely to spread infectious disease

On 18/11/2020 and 19/11/2020, following the arrest of Kyagulanyi in Luuka District, a number of people gathered [on] Masaka City streets and were incited to cause violence in the city by burning tyres on streets and rioting. Other suspects also held a big gathering in [Member of Parliament] Hon. Mathias Mpuuga’s home without following Covid-19 guidelines.

27. Masaka CRB 761/2020, Doing an act likely to spread infectious disease

On 18/11/2020 and 19/11/2020, following the arrest of Kyagulanyi in Luuka District, a number of people gathered [on] Masaka City streets and were incited to cause violence in the city by burning tyres on streets and rioting. Other suspects also held a big gathering in [Member of Parliament] Hon. Mathias Mpuuga’s home without following Covid-19 guidelines.

28. Masaka CRB 759/2020, Doing an act likely to spread infectious disease