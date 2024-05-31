Govt responds to US sanctions

Uganda yesterday questioned the rationale behind the US decision to sanction a range of current and former government officials.

The response followed the United States Department of State barring five current and former government officials from entering their country for their alleged involvement in corruption or gross violations of human rights.

Those affected include the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, the former Minister of Karamoja Affairs, Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu, the former State minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Agness Nandutu, the State minister for Finance, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, and the former deputy chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu.

Concern

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, told this publication that the officials are being sanctioned on the cases of corruption, which are still pending a court judgement.

“Why take action when someone is still in court and court has not yet pronounced itself on the matter. In Uganda, you are innocent until proven guilty or until you plead guilty. So has the US government found them guilty?” he asked.

Dr Baryomunsi added that Ms Among has never been convicted by any court. He questioned the basis under which the US baptised her as corrupt.

“It is unfair for you to pass a judgement when cases of most sanctioned officials are still before court. Why are they being prosecuted?” he asked.

Whereas the Attorney General, Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, declined to comment on the matter saying he is waiting for the US government to communicate to the government formally, Dr Baryomunsi said they will diplomatically handle the issue through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.