Govt resurrects Masaka industrial park dream

The government has rekindled a plan to set up an Agro-processing industrial park in the Greater Masaka area, the State minister for Investment, Ms Evelyn Anite, has revealed.

The first attempt to set up a similar project at Mazigo Village Bukakata Sub-county, Masaka District, failed to attract investors.

But Ms Anite said the site at Mazigo is waterlogged and they are now relocating the project to Sango Bay Estate land in Kyotera District.

“The land earlier allocated for this project is waterlogged and was found unfit for the project, now, the President has issued a directive that we look for enough land around Sango-Bay area where factories under the industrial park project will be set up,” she said while addressing local leaders from Greater Masaka area at Masaka Liberation Square last week.

The minister is part of the team accompanying President Museveni on his Greater Masaka tour to popularise the government wealth creation agenda.

Mr Gerald Lubeezi, a councillor representing Bukakata Sub-county, said the site at Mazigo was suitable for an industrial park, but powerful individuals in government faked land titles to cash in on compensation.

“I think government is dodging compensation. I ask the Ministry of Lands to verify those land titles before relocating the project to Sango Bay,” he said.

The opportunities that are envisaged to accrue from the industrial park relate to agro-processing, in particular fish processing, fruit processing, coffee processing plant, and glass manufacturing factories. There is also a plan to set up a vocational school, a hospital, and an administration block.

The 960-acre piece of land at Mazigo Village has remained idle for eight years. Part of this land is currently bushy and turned into a grazing ground.

The only evidence of likely progress is the foundation stone laid by President Museveni on June 18, 2015 during the launch of the project.

The multi-billion project, which was spearheaded by the China African Friendship Association Uganda in partnership with Chinese Schuan Province, was expected to benefit more than 40,000 locals.

Initially, the Chinese investors had promised to inject $300 million (about Shs1.2 trillion ) into the project.