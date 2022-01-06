Govt revises transport fares as schools reopen

  Pupils of Arua Public Primary School during lunch time in 2019. Schools will open their doors to learners on Monday. PHOTO / FELIX WAROM OKELLO

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  •  The minister also revealed that curfew would be lifted during the school reporting period (one week) to allow parents move freely after dropping children to school.

The government, working with transport operators has announced new transport fares and lifted the curfew for one week to enable parents take learners back to schools next Monday. 

