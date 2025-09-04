Govt rolls out national drive on data protection, online safety

Government has rolled out a nationwide campaign to boost public awareness on cybersecurity and data protection, amid growing concerns over online crime and digital risks.

The National Information Technology Authority–Uganda (NITA-U), working with the Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO), has launched the “Beera Ku Guard” initiative, a six-month, multi-channel campaign aimed at equipping Ugandans with practical knowledge to protect personal data and use digital platforms responsibly.

Unveiled in Kampala on September 3, 2025, the campaign—whose title translates as “stay guarded, be on the lookout”—will run across TV, radio, social media, and targeted institutional engagements.

It is part of the government’s Digital Transformation Roadmap (2023/24–2027/28) and a key mechanism for operationalising the Data Protection and Privacy Act.

Mr Arnold Mangeni, the NITA-U Director of Information Security, who officiated the launch, said digital transformation cannot succeed without trust.

“Beera Ku Guard is a call to action for every citizen and every organisation to safeguard personal data and use digital platforms responsibly,” he said.

More than 13 million citizens are now online, yet recent figures show only 13.6 percent understand data protection and privacy, compared to 48.8 percent who have some awareness of cybersecurity.

The 2024 Uganda Police Crime Report 2024 flagged a sharp shift in crime from physical spaces to digital platforms.

“Digital safety is no longer optional; it’s foundational. Beera Ku Guard is about building a culture of awareness, where every Ugandan understands that protecting personal data is part of protecting our national progress,” Mr Mangeni added.

The launch featured a high-level panel under the theme “Building Public Trust in Uganda’s Data Systems: Safeguarding Information Online and Offline.”

Panellists drawn from government, civil society, and the private sector stressed the importance of collective responsibility.

Mr Paul Kakeeto, the Manager of Public Relations and Marketing at the PDPO, said the campaign will make laws and rights more relatable to the public.

“Digital transformation must be anchored in digital trust. This campaign will demystify laws, translate rights into simple language, and inspire every Ugandan to own their online safety,” he said.

Through “Beera Ku Guard,” government aims to reach 70 percent of the population, directly engage over 100,000 citizens, train 500 institutional staff, and support the registration of 1,000 data-controlling organisations with PDPO by 2026.

“Beera Ku Guard speaks to this urgency—encouraging Ugandans to double-check before they click, share, or give away their data,” Mr Mangeni noted.

The campaign signals a stronger push to embed cyber hygiene and data protection into Uganda’s digital transformation.