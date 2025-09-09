Govt rolls out new drug to prevent maternal deaths

The government has begun rolling out a new drug to curb high numbers of maternal deaths caused by postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), the leading cause of birth-related mortality in Uganda.

Dr Richard Mugahi, the commissioner for Maternal and Child Health at the Ministry of Health, announced the introduction of heat-stable carbetocin, a long-acting injection that does not require refrigeration.

“As a government, we are introducing some new drugs. One of them is very effective in preventing postpartum haemorrhage,” he said at the weekend.

“It does not need refrigeration and is called Heat-Stable Carbetocin (HSC). We are rolling it out to all health facilities so that even in places without fridges, mothers can safely access this drug to prevent excessive bleeding,” the commissioner added.

Uganda records 189 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, with 36 percent linked to PPH, according to ministry data.

For years, oxytocin and misoprostol have been the main drugs used. Oxytocin is effective but requires refrigeration, while misoprostol is easier to store but less effective.

Dr Mugahi stressed that drugs alone are not enough.

“One of the important things is to continuously engage midwives, keep them motivated, because PPH is a very complicated condition. We want our midwives to be at the top of this game,” he said.

He added that government is also investing in blood banks and training midwives to detect and treat PPH. The World Health Organisation estimates that globally, one woman dies every two minutes from complications of pregnancy or childbirth.

In sub-Saharan Africa, PPH remains the leading cause. The roll-out was announced during a national midwifery dialogue convened by the United Nations Population Fund in partnership with the EU, the Swedish Embassy, and the Ministry of Health.

Ms Juliana Lunguzi, Sexual Reproductive Health integration officer at UNFPA, said well-trained and supported midwives could prevent most maternal deaths. “Scaling up midwife-led care could save millions of lives.

Yet the East and Southern Africa region still faces a shortage of nearly 300,000 midwives,” she said, adding: “Family planning alone can avert up to 30 percent of maternal deaths. Every honest conversation a midwife has with a mother about contraception is in fact an act of prevention.”

A pregnant woman. PHOTO/FILE

Ms Sulphine Twinomuhangi, a midwife at Mulago Specialised Women’s Hospital with 24 years’ experience, said saving lives also requires empathy.

“We may have the equipment, but without heart and soul, we will continue to lose mothers. Every mother in labour must be treated as our own sister,” she said.