Govt rolls out solar power initiative for schools

The Ugandan government, through the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES), is launching an ambitious solar power initiative to electrify schools across the country. Priority will be given to institutions in hard-to-reach areas.

"We shall start with off-grid first and then those that need enhancement will follow," said Asaph Arinaitwe, head of the construction management unit.

The World Bank-sponsored program, valued at Shs19 billion (approximately $5.5 million USD), will initially target 60 schools in its first phase, with a total of 170 schools planned.

"The way to go is solar... Even our private schools which are doing a good job shall benefit," stated Mr John Chrysestom Muyingo, State Minister for Higher Education.

During the commissioning of a solar system at Balibaseka Secondary School in Wakiso District, Minister Muyingo emphasised the importance of renewable energy.

First Lady and Minister of Education Janet Museveni praised Nexus Green, the company behind the initiative, for supporting the government's climate change mitigation efforts.

"The provision of cheap, clean and reliable energy to schools through solar technologies... promotes e-learning, extended hours of revision, saving bills, improved security," she said.

The solar system installed at Balibaseka Secondary School is a 12-kilowatt plant supported by a 19-kilowatt-hour battery, enabling the girls' dormitory to function throughout the day without grid power.

Head teacher David Bbaale welcomed the initiative, citing previous struggles with intermittent power supply.

"Girls will be able to extend their studies even throughout the night. It will also help us save on costs spent on paying utility bills," he said.

Mr Rikki Verma, Nexus Green's founder and CEO, conceived the idea during a meeting with the First Lady, aiming to roll out solar energy in all government schools.