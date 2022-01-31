Prime

Govt runs three dialysis centres, 63 machines

A doctor explains to members of Rotary Club of Kampala South how a dialysis machine works at Mengo hospital in Kampala on January 28, 2022. The club donated the machine to the hospital. PHOTO / JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala has 26 Haemodialysis machines and 4 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CCRT) machines.
  • Kiruddu National Referral Hospital in Kampala, an affiliate of Mulago National Referral Hospital, has 30 dialysis machines.
  • An average of 45-60 sessions are carried out per day, according to ministry of health.
  • The Special category of patients given priority services are: pregnancy related renal failure, children and other categories of acute kidney injury.
  • The ministry of health officials say there are several other machines in the private health facilities to support Nephrology and related issues.

Chronic kidney disease and related complications has emerged as one of the leading causes of death in Uganda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.