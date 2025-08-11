Govt’s hotel and tourism institute rebrands amid new vocational training law

Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities has officially rebranded the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) in Jinja to the Hotel Tourism Training College (HTTC).

The change aligns with a new national law under the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) framework, aimed at strengthening practical skills and hands-on training across vocational institutions.

“The rebranding reflects the Ministry of Education and Sports’ directive to unify all vocational institutions under the updated TVET curriculum,” said Doreen Katusiime, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities. She announced the change during a ceremony for 150 apprenticeship students sponsored by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development on August 8.

The students, who took an oath to uphold professional standards including client privacy, will be placed in hotels across Jinja to gain real-world experience in various hotel and hospitality disciplines.

Katusiime highlighted the broader significance of quality vocational training, noting Uganda’s current challenge of exporting unskilled labour abroad.

“If properly trained, these individuals can positively impact their own lives and the country’s development,” she said.

Despite progress, she acknowledged ongoing infrastructure challenges in Uganda’s tourism sector.

“Roads to key tourism sites remain in poor condition, and there are limited accommodation facilities to host major events,” Katusiime added.

A section of the new building of Hotel Tourism Training College (HTTC), formerly Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI), in Jinja City. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

HTTC Principal Richard Kawere praised government efforts in equipping the college with modern training tools.

He detailed the apprenticeship cohort of 150 students specializing in fields including culinary arts (25 chefs), waiting services (24 waitrons), tour guiding (45), pastry and bakery (27), and reception (29).

Kawere emphasized the strong reputation of HTTC graduates in the hospitality industry.

“Hotel owners frequently seek our students, but I always ask about fair pay because I know the value and skill our graduates bring. They rarely struggle to find employment,” he observed.

The rebranding and curriculum update come as Uganda seeks to professionalize its hospitality sector, equipping youth with marketable skills to boost both local tourism and international labour opportunities.