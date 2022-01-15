Govt saves Shs350b worth of cases through online hearing

Mr Francis Gimara (Right), the chairperson of the tribunal and Principle Judge Flavian Zeija (Left). 

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

  • Principle Judge Flavian Zeija urged the newly appointed members to be mindful of the principles the Judiciary holds high to maintain their profession.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Appeals Tribunal has revealed that in a period of two years, the tribunal has managed to save Shs350b worth of cases through online hearing.

