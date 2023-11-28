Govt saves Shs570m annually in energy efficient bulbs

Government saves $150m (about Shs570m) annually through use of energy efficient bulbs countrywide, Uganda Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) chief executive officer Eng Ziria Tibalwa has said.

According to Eng Tibalwa, government was able to save power after a pilot project of energy efficient bulbs was implemented between 2013 and 2014.

“In this pilot project, we were able to distribute free energy savers by encouraging the population to move from incandescent bulbs of 100 watts to 7 watts and below; and through that project, we were able to save 50megawatts,’’ Tibalwa observed.

She added: “For a megawatt to be designed, constructed and implemented to the level of putting the energy to the grid to supply the consumer per megawatts, you need $3million. So, by saving 50megawatts, we save the country $150m every year after the population turns to more efficient bulbs.”

Eng Tibalwa disclosed that $30million was injected in the pilot project currently saving Uganda $150million annually.

Eng Tibalwa further disclosed that the country, which currently has a population exceeding 49.5 million people, needs to generate 17,000Megawatts for everyone to have access to electricity.

As ERA, she says they save 50megawats from use of efficient bulbs, and want the public to divert from using charcoal for cooking to electrification to protect the environment.

She further explained that the government wants to establish a cooking tariff as a strategy to replace charcoal and other biomass sources of cooking fuel by making the cost of electric cooking lower than cooking using charcoal.

“We want to find out what it costs in terms of electricity to prepare a meal. We have found out that the cereals like beans, cowpeas and offals take a long time. So, we want to establish efficient cooking gadgets to ensure that they are affordable,’’ she remarked.

On Monday, electricity consumer Isaac Ngobi told Monitor that “the energy efficient bulbs lowered his electricity bills but their dim light affects his sight.”

“The incandescent bulbs had 100watts and were consuming a lot of electricity but the light was too much and you could even see the smallest insect. The energy efficient bulbs have dim light,’’ he said.