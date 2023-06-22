Govt says no to UPC call for ADF talks

The government last evening said it will not entertain the thought of holding talks with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorist group, flatly rejecting the suggestion dangled by a minority Opposition party.

Information and National Guidance minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, indicated in an interview that there is nothing to talk about with the extremist Islamist militants -- believed to be responsible for last Friday night’s horrific attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secodnary School in the border district of Kasese.

He pointed out that unlike other rebel groups with whom the government has negotiated peace, the ADF is a terror outfit -- backed by the internationally-sanctioned Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

“We held peace talks with the Lord’s Resistance Army in northern Uganda because it had a political objective. The nature of activities the ADF rebels are doing by killing innocent Ugandans and Congolese in eastern DR Congo is not political,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

“They have no political objective and, for now, the Ugandan government is not ready for peace talks with the ADF rebels operating in eastern Congo. We are going to continue to pursue them,” he added.

On Friday, June 16, suspected ADF terrorists carried out their worst attack inside Uganda in 25 years, burning or hacking 42 people to death at Lhubiriha, of whom 37 were students (17 boys and 20 girls).

Their last similar outrage ending in the bloodbath was at Kichwamba Technical Institute in Kabarole District, which neighbours Kasese on June 8, 1998. The rebels set three dormitories alight, killing 80 students.

Dr Baryomunsi’s comments were a reaction to the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) suggestion that talking to ADF, who have sown terror across the Rwenzori sub-region and carried out suicide bombings in Kampala, will help reduce Uganda’s huge military spending.

UPC party spokesperson Sharon Acan Arach yesterday said at a media briefing that Uganda has historically turned to talks, especially in northern Uganda, to resolve military conflict with LRA rebels and other groups.

“Having gone through this experience in northern Uganda, let us not only invest in a military solution, but also look at other means like peace talks. However, this is not to condone such acts, but a bid to bring the terror to an end,” Ms Arach said.

“When the Juba Peace Talks were held between the government of Uganda and LRA soon after the 2006 polls, the entire world followed closely and the outcome was the return of peace in northern Uganda,” she said.

The party also advised the government to consider Rwenzuru king Charles Wesley Mumbere as an intermediary.

Rwenzururu Kingdom spreads across Kasese and Bundibugyo districts, and parts of eastern DR Congo where ADF remnants are active.