Govt school faces teacher shortage

A Universal Primary Education (UPE) school in Busia District is grappling with a host of challenges.

Buchicha Primary School, which started in 1962, is facing a shortage of classrooms, latrines, teachers and instructional materials, among others.

Mr Mathias Mugeni, the headmaster, said there are currently 25 teachers, 350 desks, 20 pit-latrine stances and 20 classrooms, which are all shared with more than 2,700 pupils.

“The pupils’ enrolment has exceeded 2,700 because of the closure of many private schools, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mr Mugeni said on Wednesday.

He added that because of the high pupil enrolment, the facilities are not enough for them.

According to Mr Mugeni, whereas the teacher-pupil ratio, according to the Ministry of Education, is one teacher to 53 learners, theirs stands at one teacher to 153 pupils, which affects learners’ performance.

“It becomes difficult for one teacher to supervise large numbers of learners, attend to individual differences of the learners and give exercises at the end of the lesson,” Mr Mugeni added.

Mr Mugeni said the school needs at least 52 teachers, and 750 desks.

Mr Michael Bwayo, a teacher, said it is hard to track the performance of each learner.

Ms Roselyn Onyango, a teacher in the infant class, mentioned that at times, she provides less exercises to beat the marking deadlines.

Amina Nabanda, one of the pupils, said taking notes becomes challenging given the shortage of desks.

Mr Emmanuel Kisambira, the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) chairperson, said whereas they expect at least 40 children to share one pit-latrine stance, 130 pupils share a stance, which poses health risks.

“We have had several pupils, especially girls, suffer from candida, which is a disease associated with poor hygiene just because of congestion,” Mr Kisambira added.

He said they had been writing to municipal authorities, requesting for more teachers and classroom blocks in vain.

Efforts

Mr Johnson Wafuba, the Busia municipal deputy town clerk, said they were aware of the situation, adding that the ban on recruitment of teachers and other civil servants by the Ministry of Public Service made it difficult to deploy teachers at the school.