Govt  seeks ban on free medical services

The permanent secretary of the Health Ministry, Dr Diana Atwine, has proposed that government should consider abolishing the provision of free medical services because they are not sustainable and they are making the health care system look “ugly”.

Dr Atwine made these remarks during the launch of the Corporate Society for Safe Motherhood in Kampala last Friday. She said it is difficult to explain to Ugandans the need for them to pay for their own health care because the government is struggling to provide free medical services.

Dr Atwine, however, said progress has been made in curbing maternal mortality.

“I visited one of the best maternal and neonatal facilities in the UK that gets £600m (about Shs2.7 trillion) per year and they receive only three expectant mothers a day but they have to pay through medical insurance. Nobody can access free services. This thinking that government can do this is a misnomer, it is overrated,” Dr Atwine said.

Justification

She explained that over the years, the government has made strides in improving health care facilities around the country. The permanent secretary said the government has managed to reduce maternal mortality rates from 366 deaths per 100,000 live births to 83 per 100,000 deliveries.

They have enhanced staff salaries, they have built health centres within 5 kilometres to 80 per cent of the population and they upgraded 300 Health IIs to III, she said.

Ms Anne Jjuko, the Chief Executive Officer Stanbic Bank, said the bank launched the Corporate Society for Safe Motherhood initiative in 2018, to rally different corporate organisations to mobilise resources to support and motivate government health workers in different health facilities where people were still dying needlessly.

She explained that much as citizens are entitled to quality services from government, they should also look into the size of the national budget and the allocations per sector.

Ms Jjuko said citizens can intervene in areas like education instead of waiting for government interventions.

“When you part with Shs50, 000 for a Mama kit, you are changing the life of a person somewhere. Yes, let’s hold the government accountable, but let us do whatever we can in our individual capacities to make a difference. Let us have a balanced story because this is a national duty,” she said.