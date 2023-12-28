Govt seeks funds to support women

The government is seeking funding from the World Bank to finance a project targeting women entrepreneurs.

The Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) project is a $217 million (about Shs809b) intervention with a separate $40m targeting refugees and their host districts with national coverage of 135 districts and 11 cities. It is expected to end in December 2027.

“The project development objective is to increase access to services that enhance the transition of female-owned businesses from micro to medium enterprises. It focuses on empowering women enterprises in high-growth sectors with the potential to create more jobs,” Mr David Aggrey Kibenge, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, said during the regional rollout of the project recently.

According to the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, women in formal and informal employment earn less than 50 percent of what their male counterparts get.

Whereas the average annual earnings for females in Uganda currently stands at approximately Shs1.68m, the ministry said men’s average is at Shs3 million, depicting unfair salary discrepancy.

Mr Kibenge said the current labour force participation rate for women stands at 39 percent against 58 percent for men.

This implies that only four in 10 working-age women are active in the labour market compared to six in every 10 men.

“Unemployment for women is higher at 16.5 percent compared to that of men (10.4 percent), with female youth bearing the biggest brunt (20.4 percent). This means that it is more difficult for women than men to sustain their livelihoods,” he said.

Uganda has the highest number of women in business ownership in Africa (24-44 percent of all businesses).

Mr Kibenge said Uganda’s population of about 45 million people comprises 51 percent women and girls compared to 49 percent men and boys.

“Women are more vulnerable because of the gender biases arising out of the traditional and cultural norms. Because of this, women are less represented in the economic domain of the country,” Mr Kibenge said.

The Minister of Gender, Ms Betty Amongi, tasked leaders to sensitise the population to embrace the programme.

“The leaders have critical roles to play in ensuring that the GROW project is successfully delivered. I hope that this engagement today will provide you with the necessary information about the GROW project,” Ms Amongi said.

Mr Moses Opiyo, the deputy chief administrative officer of Abim District, called for a mindset change for the beneficiaries, especially in the rural and refugee settlements.

Mr Alex Opira, the Kitgum District commercial officer, proposed training the women so that they can fully benefit from the project. There should be a budget for the district technical teams to support these women with constant training, especially on how they can grow and expand their businesses,” Mr Opira said. However, he said the ministry should decentralise the project.