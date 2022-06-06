Govt seeks joint survey in Ham-Mengo land wrangle

Authorities at the Lands ministry have recommended a joint boundary opening of disputed Kigo land, which is at the centre of a dispute between businessman Hamis Kiggundu and Buganda Kingdom officials.

The decision came after preliminary findings indicated that Mr Kiggundu’s title deeds overlap Kabaka’s plot 38, a glitch kingdom officials say renders the businessman’s titles null and void.

On May 19, Mengo wrote to Lands ministry Permanent Secretary Dorcas Okalany seeking clarification on Mr Kiggundu’ s plots and where they fall on the cadastral map and cadastral print.

Mengo also wanted to know whether Mr Kiggundu’s plots overlap between Kabaka’s Kyadondo Block 273 Plot 38 (Mailo Title) and Kyadondo Block 273 Plots 23974, 23975, 23976 and 23977. These are the four title deeds belonging to Mr Kiggundu.

In a May 24 letter to the chief executive of Buganda Land Board (BLB), Mr Henry Opio Ogenyi, on behalf of the Lands ministry PS, also provided Mengo officials with key information relating to the disputed titles and recommended a joint boundary opening to ascertain the truth.

“There is need for boundary opening of plots 23974, 23975, 23976 and 23977 in relation to plot 38, Kyadondo plot 273,” the letter reads in part.

Mr Ogenyi attached cadastral map of Kyadondo block 273 plot 38, cadastral print of block 273 plot 23974, 23975, 23976, 23977 and plot 38.

He also attached what he called an overlay of plots 23974, 23975, 23976 and 23977 in relation [to] plot 38 all Kyadondo block 273.

Mr Joseph Kayemba, an official from Buganda, said they were ready for the opening of boundaries.

“We are not contesting boundaries. We are contesting existence of overlapping freehold tittles on Kabaka’s mailo land and that is solved by cadastral maps and prints,” Mr Kayemba said.

“Our view is that you don’t even need to open boundaries to cancel the tittles. The cadastral maps and prints are clear that his titles overlap Kabaka’s land and that is enough because in boundary opening, the same cadastral maps and prints will be used,” he added.