Govt seeks more time to investigate alleged sex work in Dubai

The Government of Uganda has requested additional time to investigate reports that Ugandan women were trafficked and forced into sex work in Dubai, following a recent BBC documentary expose.

State Minister for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Ms Esther Davinia Anyakun, during a media briefing on Wednesday, emphasised that many Ugandans travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through irregular channels, making them vulnerable to exploitation.

"These are serious crimes that require thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and protect the victims," Ms Anyakun said. "We are collaborating closely with the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and UAE authorities to ensure justice is served. We need to delink externalisation of labour from trafficking in persons."

Ms Anyakun added that if the allegations are true, it is deeply regrettable that young Ugandans seeking better opportunities end up in exploitative and abusive situations.

"We hope that, after investigations by the UAE authorities and the Government of Uganda, the culprit will be held accountable," she said.

The Minister explained that many Ugandans travel to the UAE on visit visas hoping to secure employment, with some falling victim to traffickers.

"Trafficking in persons is a global, multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise, requiring coordinated efforts between countries to combat effectively," she noted.

Each year, between 600,000 and 700,000 Ugandans join the workforce, with over 95% being youths. A significant portion of the workforce remains unemployed or underemployed, according to the ministry. The 2024 National Population and Housing Census revealed that 50.9% of Ugandan youths – approximately 5.3 million – are neither in employment, education, nor training (NEETs), making them vulnerable to exploitation.

Currently, 256 licensed recruitment companies operate in Uganda, mostly deploying workers to Middle Eastern countries. The country has established the Externalization of Labor Programme, which provides a safe and regulated pathway for Ugandans seeking employment abroad. The program guarantees wages, overtime pay, emergency medical care, workers' compensation, and repatriation of remains in case of death.

Ms Anyakun emphasised that any deviation from these safeguards exposes workers to exploitation. In 2022, a report from Uganda's Mission in Abu Dhabi revealed that many Ugandans were living irregularly in the UAE, often on the streets.

The UAE authorities offered free repatriation to irregular migrants, and 452 Ugandans reported to Al Awir Immigration Centre for assessment and eventual return. Notably, none of these individuals had traveled through Ministry-licensed recruitment companies.



