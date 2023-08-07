Govt seeks religious leaders’ help in tackling mental, reproductive health issues

The government has sought assistance from religious leaders to provide the guidance needed to tackle the triggers of mental, sexual and reproductive health challenges bothering the youth.

Speaking at an annual national high-level inter-faith dialogue on health for adolescents and young people held in Kampala on Monday, the Commissioner for Guidance and Counselling at the Ministry of Education and Sports, Mr Saidi M. Nsamba, said taming issues such as increasing cases of suicide, drug abuse, teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections calls for the intervention of clerics.

“They face stressful events like the loss of their loved ones, poverty, sexual and reproductive health issues like HIV/AIDS, and teenage pregnancy. You should help them build a strong relationship with God so that they can prevent or develop resilience as they strive to overcome such challenges,” Mr Nsamba said.

“You must address the immediate needs of young people or else, we are doomed as religious leaders. The young people are depressed and some have resorted to drugs. We have witnessed an increasing number of even girls who are engaged in drug abuse and they need continuous counselling from you,” he emphasised.

Mr Nsamba also stressed the need for school administrators to watch over students during study tours to ensure that they do not sneak back with alcohol and drugs.

“Much as several schools pretend to be strict, they don’t check them when they come back from trips. They enter with dangerous things in form of soda, water and juice,” he said.

Ms Stella Kentunsi, the executive director of the National Forum for People Living with HIV Networks Uganda (NAFOPHANU), said the rate of HIV infections is high among young people and that religious leaders should counsel them on living positively and preventing infections.

“Most young people fear pregnancy more than HIV and they say we shall take ARVs, but do they know what it means to take ARVs every day?” Ms Kentunsi who doubles as the chairperson of the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights board of directors, said.

Ms Margaret Nannyombi, the programs manager at Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Alliance, said religious leaders should take advantage of the large congregations that they attract to pass on vital information to the masses.

Responding to the concerns raised by the participants, Rev Evatt Mugarura, from the Church of Uganda said religious leaders have young people at the centre of what they do.