Govt seeks Shs1t for cattle rustling victims

The State Minister for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Freedom Kwiyocwiny, has said the government needs at least Shs1 trillion to compensate victims of cattle raids, by suspected Karimojong in the region.

Ms Kwiyucwiny said her ministry plans to compensate families of those who were killed or individuals who lost animals during the raids.

She said the budget would be used to compensate owners of the stolen livestock, those who were injured during the raids, relatives of those who died, and procure iron sheets for those whose houses were destroyed. Ms Kwiyucwiny said she has submitted the budget to President Museveni for approval.

“Many people died in Agago and Kitgum districts while others were injured, and houses were burnt during the raids and the President is committed to this compensation,” she said.

Ms Kwiyucwiny added: “We think they can use the iron sheets to put up better structures, but also their people should help them to put up good structures because some of them are old people.”

Karimojong warriors have over the past two years intensified raids in the East Acholi districts of Agago and Kitgum.

Currently, more than 700 residents of Agago have been internally displaced following the frequent cattle raids.

Early this year, President Museveni told Acholi leaders and security officials at Baralegi State Lodge in Otuke District that the government would compensate victims of the cattle raids. Mr Museveni said the matter had been presented before Cabinet.

He said each family of individuals killed by the rustlers will receive food relief and money, while those injured will each be given Shs1 million.

In Agago, 41 people have so far been killed this year while several others have either been injured or displaced by cattle rustlers

The situation has also resulted in abandoned schools and farming, raising concerns about potential famine.

According to President Museveni, displaced individuals in Lamwo, Kitgum, and Agago will also receive relief items.

Additionally, the government will offer free primary education to school-going children who have been unable to resume their studies due to the unrest, until the situation stabilises.

Ms Kwiyucwiny said iron sheets have so far been distributed to 40 affected households in Agago and eight families in Kitgum whose houses were burnt.