Govt seeks Shs600m for breast milk banks

The Ministry of Health needs about Shs600m to kick start the process of establishing human milk banks at various referral hospitals across the country, a senior nutritionist at the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Speaking at the end of this year’s Breast Feeding Week held at the ministry’s headquarters in Kampala last Friday, Ms Laura Ahumuza Turinawe said this is intended to increase access to breast milk by all babies.

“We need between Shs500m and Shs600m to kickstart the process. Establishment of the breast milk banks will be done in a phased manner and we hope to start with Kawempe National Referral Hospital and Mulago Women’s Hospital by the end of next year,” Ms Ahumuza noted.

She said the ministry needs funds to create awareness among the populace, train and skill health workers on how to support mothers donating or using donated breast milk, and undertake risk communication and awareness, among other interventions.

“Before the milk is given to the baby, there are checks that we do to ensure safety. We test for diseases such as HIV/Aids and Hepatitis B. In a period of five years, our vision is to cover all the regional referral hospitals,” she added.

Ms Ahumuza explained that the decision to establish these banks was taken to ensure that children who are unable to suckle such as those born pre-mature, those who are very ill, those that have low birth weight of about 1Kg and those who are orphaned at birth can be able to take human milk needed for proper growth and development.

Ms Ritah Kabanyoro, the country director of Action Against Hunger, backed the idea of establishing breast milk banks, saying it would enable vulnerable children such as orphans and children of refugees to access nutritious breast milk. In a speech read by the Director of Public Health, the Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, noted that breastfeeding is important for the mother and the baby

“Breast milk contains antibodies that protect babies from infections and diseases, reduces the risk of childhood illnesses and mortality, strengthens the bond between the mother and the baby,” she affirmed.

Dr Aceng also revealed that women who breastfeed have reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Dr Munir Safieldin, the Unicef Country Representative, called for collaborative efforts in promoting breastfeeding.

“To further prove the indicators of breastfeeding, we must work together to ensure that no child is left behind. We need designated areas and time for breastfeeding, especially at the workplace,” he said.

Ms Samalie Namusoke, the assistant commissioner-in-charge of nutrition in the Ministry of Health, said in Uganda, early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth stands at 82 percent while exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is now at 87 percent.

