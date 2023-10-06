Govt seeks Shs7 trillion to achieve SDG 6 target

The Ministry of Water and Environment is says it requires Shs7.6 trillion annually to achieve the sixth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), which is to ensure at access to clean water and sanitation for all.



SDGs are global 17 goals which were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.



Mr Callist Tindimuyaga, the Commissioner in charge of water resources, planning and regulations at the ministry, said limited resources have caused them to lag behind.



“Right now, as the ministry we need about Shs7.6 trillion annually to deliver this service but we are only getting about 1.5 trillion which is not enough to help us facilitate all SDG 6 targets," Mr Tindimuyaga said during the 13th annual Civil Society Organizations forum on water, sanitation and hygiene on Thursday in Kampala.



Mr Tindimuyaga added that although 72 per cent of Ugandans have access to clean drinking water in urban areas and 67 per cent in rural areas, many do not have safely managed water services at their homes as it is stated under SDG 6, representing 17 percent of the total population.

"We are not doing well because our figures are still low," he added.



Considering the East African Community (EAC) bloc, Uganda's performance is ranked lowest at 136 out of 163 countries- while Kenya is highest at 118th, Rwanda 124th and Tanzania 130th.



Call for action

Mr Tindimuyaga urged all private sector and civil society organizations to collaborate with the government to achieve SDG 6 targets.