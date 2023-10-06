Govt seeks Shs7 trillion to achieve SDG 6 target
What you need to know:
The Ministry of Water and Environment is says it requires Shs7.6 trillion annually to achieve the sixth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), which is to ensure at access to clean water and sanitation for all.
SDGs are global 17 goals which were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.
Mr Callist Tindimuyaga, the Commissioner in charge of water resources, planning and regulations at the ministry, said limited resources have caused them to lag behind.
“Right now, as the ministry we need about Shs7.6 trillion annually to deliver this service but we are only getting about 1.5 trillion which is not enough to help us facilitate all SDG 6 targets," Mr Tindimuyaga said during the 13th annual Civil Society Organizations forum on water, sanitation and hygiene on Thursday in Kampala.
Mr Tindimuyaga added that although 72 per cent of Ugandans have access to clean drinking water in urban areas and 67 per cent in rural areas, many do not have safely managed water services at their homes as it is stated under SDG 6, representing 17 percent of the total population.
"We are not doing well because our figures are still low," he added.
Considering the East African Community (EAC) bloc, Uganda's performance is ranked lowest at 136 out of 163 countries- while Kenya is highest at 118th, Rwanda 124th and Tanzania 130th.
Call for action
Mr Tindimuyaga urged all private sector and civil society organizations to collaborate with the government to achieve SDG 6 targets.
“We have been depending on government and development partners. Now we want to see how much the private sectors can produce" he urged.
“There is nothing you do without water. Water contributes to many SDGs and without good progress on SDG 6, we will not make any substantial progress on others," he added.
Ms Yunia Musaazi, the Executive Director of Uganda Water and Sanitation Network (UWASNET), an umbrella body for all CSOs involved in promoting access to clean water and sanitation in the country, said the country's achievement of SDG 6 is still low whereby out of 10 households, only seven have access to clean water and more than 15 million Ugandans still practice open defecation.
While presenting the Annual WASH (water, sanitation and Hygiene) CSO performance report 2023, Ms Musaazi pointed out that the CSOs have invested on average Shs90 Billion annually in projects geared towards ensuring every Uganda has access to clean water and live in a clean environment.
“What we are contributing is not enough so we are here today to ensure that there is enough coordination and collaboration amongst the stakeholders,” she added.