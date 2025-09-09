Govt seeks to make trade with neighbours easier

Standing amid two-kilometre-long queues of cargo trucks at the Vurra border post, Trade Minister Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi saw first-hand the paradox facing Uganda’s cross-border trade: unprecedented growth shadowed by deepening operational challenges that threaten to choke the golden goose.

The minister's tour from Tuesday to Saturday last week, unveiled a concerning pattern of diplomatic neglect from the DRC, leaving Ugandan traders feeling abandoned at their own borders. At Ntoroko, Mr Hamid Juma Aime, the URA Customs officer, painted a picture of one-sided cooperation attempts.

“Several times, we have invited our colleagues from DRC for joint border committee meetings to address traders' grievances and streamline operations, but we’ve always received no response. They never show up,” Mr Aime said, frustration clear in his voice.

This diplomatic void stretches across all six DRC border crossings, Mpondwe, Ntoroko, Goli, Vurra, Padea, and Lia, where no DRC border agencies have representation, despite Uganda’s 2022 upgrade of three facilities into One-Stop Border Posts with UKaid support through TradeMark Africa.

Operational challenges

For traders like Ms Mercy Betty Tembe, chairperson of the Ntoroko Cross-Border Traders Association, this diplomatic stalemate translates into daily survival struggles.

“We request our government to construct a border market or export zone at Ntoroko, similar to Mpondwe, so we can stop going to DRC, where we face numerous challenges,” Ms Tembe pleaded. Her concerns resonate with thousands of traders who report systemic mistreatment in the DRC. They are barred from directly accessing markets and forced to work through middlemen and agents, some of whom disappear with goods and payments.

“We send merchandise worth millions, but these middlemen vanish with our money, leaving us with empty promises,” lamented Ms Mary Birungi, another cross-border trader.

The visa disparity only worsens the situation. While Uganda abolished visa fees for DRC nationals under the EAC Common Market Protocol, DRC continues to demand a $50 (about Shs175,000) fee from Ugandan traders, despite joining the East African Community as a full member in 2022.

“Our people still pay $50 to enter DRC, which increases business costs, yet we’ve scrapped those visa fees,” noted Ms Mabel Nankya, an Immigration officer at Mpondwe border. The financial burden goes beyond visas to a complex and costly currency exchange system that drains trader profits. Ugandans must convert shillings to Congolese francs, then to US dollars, losing money at each step.

“EAC partner states should expedite the implementation of a single regional currency to prevent losses from multiple currency exchanges with DRC,” urged Ms Robinah Ayo, the chairperson of the Goli Women’s Multi-Purpose Cross-Border Traders’ Cooperative.

Women traders face additional barriers, highlighting persistent gaps in gender-sensitive facilities and communication challenges due to language differences. Infrastructure deficits further complicate the situation. At Ntoroko, the one-stop border post operates without grid power, relying on a costly generator that consumes Shs10 million per month. Lacking scanners, URA officers are forced to conduct time-consuming visual inspections, an inefficient process as trade volumes continue to grow. The parking crisis at various West Nile border posts has reached critical levels.

Mr Deogratius Kaleebi, the URA supervisor for West Nile, reported that the “steady growth of trade at Goli, Vurra, Padea, and Lia borders has created a challenge of inadequate parking space,” leading to long queues of trucks, including two-kilometre lines at Vurra. Poor road networks exacerbate the situation.

“The road from Karugutu to Ntoroko is in poor condition, especially during the rainy season. It’s only 51km, but we spend over five hours on the road, and trucks often get stuck in the mud or slide off the road. It’s dangerous, and part of it runs through a game park,” explained Mr Bashir Kazibwe, a truck driver.

The fish trade at Mpondwe faces a perfect storm of challenges. Trader Eric Okedi pointed to the high taxes: “We pay Shs8 million to Shs9 million per truck for fish imports in Uganda, whereas when the market was still in DRC, it was only Shs5 million.” Competition adds another layer of complexity. “South Sudanese traders chase us away when we go to sell fish, claiming we should leave the market to local monopolies,” Mr Okedi added.

Mr Stanley Bwambale Pandas, chairman of the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Market Vendors Export Zone, summed up the urgency: “Fish market is a lifeline for many, but without storage facilities and favourable conditions, sustaining livelihoods is becoming impossible.”

Armed militias from the DRC cast a shadow over border operations. At Mpondwe, border agencies close at 7pm, while Ntoroko shuts down at 10pm, far short of the 24-hour operations at other border posts. The security situation is even more dire at the Oraba border with South Sudan, where URA Customs Manager Sam Kalema reported that “insecurity across the border has sharply reduced truck traffic and revenue collections.”

Despite these formidable obstacles, trade between Uganda and DRC has flourished, demonstrating the determination of cross-border traders. Trade volumes have grown from about $500m (about Shs1.75t) in 2020 to over $1 billion (about Shs3.5t) in 2025, with revenue collections surging across all border posts.

During his week-long assessment tour, Gen Mbadi assured traders and agencies at six border posts that the government would hold talks with the DRC to resolve issues like visa requirements and other barriers. He emphasised the need for free movement of people, products, and services within the region, in accordance with EAC Common Market Protocols.