Govt seeks to terminate Shs4 trillion failed projects

Finance PS Ramathan Ggoobi

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, wondered why MPs are vocal about dormant projects instead of lauding the government’s move to save money.

Government has revealed that it intends to terminate at least 17 projects valued at Shs4.2 trillion because they have been inactive for long and failed to yield results.

