Govt sends mixed signals on Covid testing, facemask rules

The National Incident Commander for Covid-19, Dr Henry Kyobe, has said the government has already relaxed disease containment rules and that the remaining restrictions are “discretionary.”

Dr Kyobe was clearing the air on why some people are still being asked to wear facemasks or undergo Covid-19 tests to access certain places or attend some meetings in the country despite low numbers of infections.

In May, the World Health Organisation (WHO) also declared that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency.

Speaking to Daily Monitor yesterday, the incident commander said major restrictions such as the requirement for a Covid-19 vaccination certificate before travel and restrictions on mass gatherings have been dropped.

“The [Covid-19] restrictions have already been relaxed. The final declaration of the [relaxation of the] rest [of the restrictions] is yet to come in the coming weeks,” he said.

Dr Kyobe added: “Most of the other remaining measures are generally discretionary –including negative PCR tests to attend some meetings. This is discretionary based on the assessed risk of [Covid-19 spread in] such a meeting. But the rules have been generally relaxed. The other measure that remains are masks, which are discretionary to wherever one is going to.”

The statutory instrument dubbed ‘Public Health (control of Covid -19) rules, 2021’, which came into force on July 1, 2021, states that “every person shall, at all times, while outside his or her place of residence, wear a facial mask.”

“A person who contravenes this rule commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two months,” the provisions in the public health rules read.

The statutory instrument also captured aspects of quarantine, isolation, and restrictions on mass gatherings, which have been relaxed. The Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng is the one in charge of officially bringing into force or revoking the rules.

Following a decline in cases in 2022, Dr Aceng, in addition to relaxing rules on Covid-19 certificates, said fully vaccinated individuals were allowed to not wear masks when outside as long as they were not in a crowded area.

“Nonetheless, vulnerable people like the elderly above 50 years are advised to wear masks whether they are vaccinated or not,” the minister said.

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson, Mr Vianney Luggya, in March, said: “The requirement for Covid-19 [vaccination and tests] certificates for arriving passengers [at Entebbe International Airport] was dropped (no longer relevant), effective March 7, 2023. For departing passengers, it is only applied when the destination country requires it.”

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the head of public health at the Health ministry, yesterday said the coronavirus keeps changing so the response and control are dynamic.

Dr Kyobe also told our reporter recently that the declaration by the WHO doesn’t mean Covid-19 has disappeared.

Dr Kyobe added: “The regulations and practices for Covid-19 prevention –such as good hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask should continue because we still have Covid-19”.

Ms Margaret Muhanga, the State minister for Primary Health Care, last month said 60 new cases of Covid-19 infections are recorded weekly in the country, a number 10 times below the 580 reported weekly around July of last year.

“Covid-19 threat is still there, but there is no [new] death because many of our people are vaccinated and others have built herd immunity [from previous Covid-19 infection],” Ms Muhanga said.

Dr Allan Muruta, the commissioner for public health emergencies, also said the positivity rate for Covid-19 is less than one percent, a number which signifies the disease is under control.