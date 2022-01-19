Govt sent back to drawing board over Umeme buyout

Parliament has thrown out the government’s request for Shs256 billion as part of the funds needed to facilitate the buyout of power distributor, Umeme, in instalments.

The buyout can only be implemented if the government resolves not to revive the Umeme deal in 2025.

The decision to discard the request fronted by the Ministry of Energy officials that was meant to be captured in the upcoming financial year was premised on claims that the requisite process to determine the amount had not been duly followed.

Lawmakers on Parliament’s Committee on Natural Resources chaired Dr Emmanuel Otaala questioned the process that informed the Shs256 billion.

MPs said the fund should have been determined by an assessment study, which was not undertaken.

“You are requesting the committee to provide Shs256 billion. If this money is provided, where are you going to put it?” Dr Otaala asked before advising the government to instead root for finances to facilitate the assessment study.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Ms Pauline Irene Batebe, placed the request reasoning that money would be paid in instalments without constraining government’s financial muscle.

“The umeme concession is due to end by 2025. In order to manage the concession buyout and minimise suffocating expenditure of government when the concessions end, it is recommended that government provides for the buyout amounts in annual instalments,” Ms Batebe said.

She also dismissed the claim that the amount would only be informed by the assessment study on Umeme’s performance.

“What the concession says regarding the study is to assess the general status of the technical capacity of [Umeme] , but the buyout amount is determined by the Electricity Regulatory Authority as part of the approval and they do have these figures. So that is the clarification error I wanted to make,” Ms Batebe said.

However, the State minister for Energy, Mr Sidronius Okaasai Opolot, said there was need for a study and pledged that his ministry would conduct it.

Mr Okaasai indicated that the study would be undertaken by the Office of the Auditor General, something he said would demand a special budget that is yet to be drawn.