Govt set to brief MPs on UPDF deployment in DR Congo

The State minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Henry Oryem Okello, has indicated that government will furnish Parliament with a detailed statement about the deployment of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“It [statement to Parliament] was not done, we apologise on the side of our leadership. The minister for Defence will next week, either on Tuesday or Wednesday, brief present a statement to Parliament, “Mr Oryem promised.

Even when Mr Oryem apologised on behalf of the government for not briefing lawmakers on the matter prior to deployment, he insisted that informing Parliament before the deployment would jeopardise their plan and hence alert the ‘enemy’.

“Before you demand for the statement, it is important to acknowledge that what the country is doing is right. Praise them [UPDF] and pray for them. In all operations, there is need for surprise and so the UPDF needed to use all the surprises,” Mr Oryem said in an interview with Sunday Monitor yesterday.

Mr Oryem’s promise comes nearly a week after the UPDF deployed in DR Congo without formal notice given to legislators.