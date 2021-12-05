Prime

Govt set to brief MPs on UPDF deployment in DR Congo

UPDF soldiers in the jungles of DR Congo early this week. The army entered the eastern part of the country on Tuesday to flash out rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

The State minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Henry Oryem Okello, has indicated that government will furnish Parliament with a detailed statement about the deployment of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
“It [statement to Parliament] was not done, we apologise on the side of our leadership. The minister for Defence will next week, either on Tuesday or Wednesday, brief present a statement to Parliament, “Mr Oryem promised.

