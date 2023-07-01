Govt sets new deadline for digital number plates

The government through the ministry of transport and works has set October 31 as the new deadline for the commencement of the issuance of digital number plates after failure to meet the initial July 1, 2023 deadline.

On Friday, state minister for transport Fred Byamukama said “the amendment is to give government enough time to prepare and sensitize the public about the importance and relevance of the service towards the Roads Safety and Security.”

Equally, government has also extended the contracts for the current service provider of the number plates, M/S Arnold Brookyln Company Limited and M/S Tumpeco Limited for four months- until October 31, 2023.

The suspension of the process followed an order from the Inspectorate of Government (IG) and the contractor’s failure to deliver the consignment within the agreed deadline, which was due Saturday.

The junior transport minister earlier told this publication that whereas the ministry was ready to roll out the process by Saturday, it was not possible since the contractor had not supplied the number plates on the agreed time.

“The number plates are not yet here and we cannot strangle the contractor because he failed to deliver on time. We shall continue getting number plates from the companies that have been supplying us because even the IGG halted the termination of their licenses,” he noted.