Govt sets new rules to block the unvaccinated

Police officers being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala recently. Photo/Abubaker Lubowa. 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The Ministry of Health says the move is intended to give Ugandans a fighting chance in the face of the Omicron variant that is ripping through nations.

The government has confirmed plans to block the unvaccinated from accessing places of worship, schools, markets, hotels, restaurants, bars and all public offices when the economy reopens fully next month.
Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the ICT minister, yesterday confirmed that Cabinet has approved the proposal to block the unvaccinated from accessing public services and places.

