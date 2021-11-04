Govt shifts to contraceptives to curb poverty

Government yesterday launched the family planning commitments for 2030 (FP2030) to reduce the fertility rate as a tool to curb poverty.

The government is also planning to increase access to, and use of modern contraceptives among women from the current 30 percent to 39.6 percent.

The government also aims at increasing funding for adolescent sexual and reproductive health programmes and address information gaps in family planning.

While launching the government FP2030 commitments in Kampala yesterday, Dr Jane Aceng, the Health minister, said they have evidence that family planning can expedite socio-economic transformation.

“We focus on family planning as a key development issue, and we are optimistic that when we reduce fertility, reduce dependency ratio, then we can garner speedy development with increased gross domestic income per capita that will then help in the realisation of the Vision 2040,” she said.

Covid-19 increased the number of poor people in the country from 8 million to 8.3 million people, according to the Uganda National Household Survey, 2019/2020.

The survey, conducted by Uganda Bureau of Statistics, indicates that during the 2019/2020 financial year, living below the poverty line worsened during Covid-19, increasing from 19 percent to 22 percent.

Dr Jotham Musinguzi, the director-General of the National Population Council (NPC), yesterday said although there has been a decline in fertility rate in the country, the population predominately comprises children, who are not productive.

“Total fertility of a country is at the centre of whether you can protect your children and their mother… We want the population to grow but it should be at a rate that we can manage and can bring wealth to the country,” Dr Musinguzi said.

Uganda Demographic Health Survey reports indicate that fertility rate has been declining at a slow pace over the last three decades from an average of seven children per woman in 1991 to 5.4 children in 2016, according to information from NPC.

About 16.6 million people (47.9 percent) are aged 0-14 years who are dependants, while 17 million people (49.2percent) are aged 15-64 years, constituting the economically productive age group and only 34,856 persons (2.9percent) are aged 65 years and above, according to the agency.

However, according to some experts, a young age structure can create an opportunity for economic growth if well nurtured by creating jobs opportunities to utilise the massive pool of energy in them. The country is currently grappling with increased cases of teenage pregnancies and many unplanned births among couples, according to the government.

Dr Aceng said there is a need to shift focus to boys.

“We were available when our teenage girls were getting pregnant, we [government] didn’t stop it, and neither did the parents stop it. It is time for us to critically address that issue. We have every opportunity available, we have the commodities [contraceptives] and the information, never again should it happen like it has happened this time,” she said.

“Our girls deserve better, so do our boys. I agree that it is time to focus on the boy child that has been left behind for too long. That is why the boys don’t know the dangers of making the teenage girls pregnant. We have not told them, we have focused on the girl child. The recipient of the pregnancy, not the causer of the pregnancy,” Ms Aceng added.

Ms Caroline Lai, the deputy director of programmes at International Rescue Committee , said some communities, especially in rural areas, have remained behind in the use of the contraceptives.

She said the rate of use of modern contraceptives is still at around 6 percent in Karamoja Sub-region, compared to the national rate of 30 percent.