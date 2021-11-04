Govt shifts to contraceptives to curb poverty

The Minister of Health, Dr Ruth Aceng, launches the Family Planning 2030 commitments for 2030 (FP2030) to reduce the fertility rate as a tool to curb poverty in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • It observes that family planning can expedite socio-economic transformation.
  • Uganda Demographic Health Survey reports indicate that fertility rate has been declining at a slow pace over the last three decades from an average of seven children per woman in 1991 to 5.4 children in 2016.

Government yesterday launched the family planning commitments for 2030 (FP2030) to reduce the fertility rate as a tool to curb poverty.

