Govt should recognize significance of traditional schools - Nnaabagereka

Buganda Queen (Nnaabagereka) Sylvia Nagginda has called on government to uniquely recognize the historical significance and welfare of traditional schools to ensure their continuity in the changing tech-driven education sector.

“We must advocate for government resources to rebuild and refurbish the infrastructure of these institutions while also engaging the private sector to secure funding and resources for educational programmes and technological innovations,” she said as chief guest during the centenary celebrations of Lake Victoria School in Entebbe on Saturday.

The school, where she is also an Old Girl (OG), was started in 1924 by the British colonial government.

“We the alumni can play an instrumental role in transformation of our schools. By organising ourselves effectively, we can collectively contribute to restoration and improvement of the school's infrastructure and educational programmes,” she observed, noting that she had last appeared at the school 49 years ago as a pupil.

The nnaabagereka appealed for dedicated commitment towards mentoring youngsters as a building was named after her.

“I urge us to reflect on our shared history and the invaluable role that Lake Victoria School has played in our lives. Together, we can ensure that the next century is filled with growth, innovation, and enduring excellence,” she emphasized.

Head teacher Steven Nabende said the school has continued to promote and protect the culture, values and academic standards in the past 100 years.

“Through your office (queen) and support with the help of the Entebbe leadership, we are proposing that you allow us to begin a secondary school or a vocational institution to champion development in this country. The acreage of land we have is quite big to carry out these activities,” he said.

He added: “We would like to embark on fencing our school land being threatened by grabbers. The Entebbe OC CID was instructed by the committee of Entebbe sub-district to investigate cases of alleged land grabbing of part of the school land. We are yet to receive a report since April 2024.”