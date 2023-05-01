Govt should widen tax base to overcome dependence - Minister

The State Minister for Trade, Mr David Bahati, has asked the government to fast-track the utilisation of natural resources such as gold and iron ore minerals as one way of widening the country’s tax base.

Mr Bahati said through this measure, the country would in the long run stop relying on donor funding and grants which come with strings attached.

“If the $12.3 trillion gold deposits in Uganda can be properly utilised, it can support our national budget for 1,000 years,” Mr Bajati said at the weekend.

He added:”Kigezi sub-region has 312 million tonnes of iron ore and yet we import 600 million tonnes worth of steel and steel products that we use and we continue to be poor. This time let all of us wake up and use our God-given resources to attain financial independence to overcome the threats from donors cutting their aid because we passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill.”

Mr Bahati was on Saturday speaking at the conclusion of the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu’s pastoral visit in the Kigezi Diocese.

The ceremony was held at St Peter’s Cathedral on Rugarama Hill in Kabale Town, where he added that in 2009 when he tabled the Anti-Homosexuality Bill in Parliament, the same donor community did not only threaten to cut donor funding but also directed that the Bill should not be discussed in the House.

Last week, the United States of America put Uganda on notice that it risks losing $400 million (Shs1.4 trillion) in Washington’s annual support to HIV/Aids care and treatment over the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2013.

During the service, Archbishop Kaziimba appealed to the congregation: “Say no to LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex). Don’t stage demonstrations in church just because a clergy has been transferred from one station to another. Bring your gifts, talents, and resources to promote Christianity but not hatred to promote confusion,