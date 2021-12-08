Govt shuts mobile city Covid vaccination centres

A prison officer receives an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Mulago Hospital in March. The government decision to close mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kampala Metropolitan area has increased pressure on the few hospital-based centres. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tonny Abet

The government decision to close mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kampala Metropolitan area has increased pressure on the few hospital-based centres, causing unprecedented delays as Ugandans seek the life-saving jabs.
The government has pegged the full reopening of schools and economy in January on vaccination of 7 million Ugandans to effectively contain the virus.

