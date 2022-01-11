Govt slams Church on pregnant girls

Bishop James Ssebagala prays for children during Service on January 8. PHOTO / CHARLES JJUUKO

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, in an interview yesterday at Uganda Media Centre said learners whether pregnant or not, should return to school.

Government has slammed Church of Uganda for blocking pregnant girls from reporting to schools, saying it is doing so in ignorance of the existing guidelines from the Ministry of Education.

