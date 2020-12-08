Govt spends up to Shs20m to treat a Covid-19 patient in ICU

An investigation by Daily Monitor a week ago revealed how the lack of oxygen, poor health sector is killing virus patients at Mulago hospital’s ICU.

The Ministry of Health has revealed that they are spending between Shs 7 million and Shs 20 million to treat a Covid-19 patient in Intensive Care Unit at Mulago national referral hospital.

Speaking to KFM last night, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Diana Atwine said the cost largely depends on the medicine required to treat a patient.

With the surging number of virus cases, Ms Atwine warned that government may not be able to handle all the critical cases.

Uganda has as of today registered a total of 23,200 Covid-19 cases with 207 deaths since March this year when the virus outbreak was confirmed in the country.

With the surging number of confirmed cases, the PS said time will come when the medical doctors will start making choices between who lives or dies if the numbers overwhelm the available treatment facilities.

An investigation by Daily Monitor a week ago revealed how the lack of oxygen, poor health sector is killing virus patients at Mulago hospital’s ICU.

The report further showed that ICU beds across the country are full, with patients waiting for others ahead of them in the queue to recover or die.