Govt stands ground on penalty for unvaccinated

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng appears before the health committee over the Public Health Amendment Bill at Parliament on February 21, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • The unvaccinated are liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding two hundred currency points (Shs4 million) or to imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both. 

Government has maintained its stand on issuing penalties towards individuals who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19. 
This follows dangers unvaccinated individuals continue to pose to the country. 

